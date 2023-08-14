[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Gives Ointment to Her Fan Who Had Surgery the Week Before

이미지 확대하기

권은비 9264587번째 미담 공유합니드아 ...

수술한 거 보고 흉터 관리 잘해야 한다며 다음날 바로 로켓배송으로 뚝딱 연고 쏴주는 여자 어떤데

권은비 당신이 제 후시딘마데카솔더마스틱울트라겔입니다 .. pic.twitter.com/9UYFoKSIJ6 — 깹 (@KkaEeB) August 13, 2023

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi's fan fell in love with her even more after receiving ointment from her the next week after her surgery.On August 13, one fan of Kwon Eun Bi shared about the time when her favorite star completely melted her heart.Through her social media account, the fan stated, "I went to Kwon Eun Bi's fan signing event on August 6. At that time, I said to Kwon Eun Bi that I was going to get surgery. She worried that I might get a scar after my surgery, so she was like, 'I need to buy you some ointment!', then wrote, 'ointment' on my Post-it note and took it with her."She continued, "To her unexpected remark and action, I responded, 'But you even don't know when I'm going to come and see you next.' She was like, 'I might forget since it's my comeback week, but I'll try to remember it and just carry around with me from tomorrow.'"Apparently, at the fan signing event, Kwon Eun Bi had written, "Don't be unwell. That breaks my heart...♡" for the fan next to her autograph as well.Then on August 13, the fan went to see Kwon Eun Bi on her way to her another fan signing event.As soon as Kwon Eun Bi spotted this fan among many others, she walked toward her and handed her something.Since the fan did not know what it was at first, she went into a confused mode.Seeing the fan confused, Kwon Eun Bi commented, "I order this online just for you. I'm not allowing you to get a scar. Apply this well, okay?"Upon checking it out, the fan repeatedly thanked her, touched about what Kwon Eun Bi had done for her.Then, she posted this precious moment online to let the world know about Kwon Eun Bi's warm-heartedness.Currently, a lot of K-pop fans leaving comments like, "Awww! She's so sweet!", "Angel Kwon Eun Bi!", "Do you guys see why we love her now?" and under this video.(Credit= 'KkaEeB' Twitter)(SBS Star)