뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Gives Ointment to Her Fan Who Had Surgery the Week Before
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Gives Ointment to Her Fan Who Had Surgery the Week Before

Published 2023.08.14 14:33 Updated 2023.08.14 14:35 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Gives Ointment to Her Fan Who Had Surgery the Week Before
K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi's fan fell in love with her even more after receiving ointment from her the next week after her surgery. 

On August 13, one fan of Kwon Eun Bi shared about the time when her favorite star completely melted her heart. 

Through her social media account, the fan stated, "I went to Kwon Eun Bi's fan signing event on August 6. At that time, I said to Kwon Eun Bi that I was going to get surgery. She worried that I might get a scar after my surgery, so she was like, 'I need to buy you some ointment!', then wrote, 'ointment' on my Post-it note and took it with her." 

She continued, "To her unexpected remark and action, I responded, 'But you even don't know when I'm going to come and see you next.' She was like, 'I might forget since it's my comeback week, but I'll try to remember it and just carry around with me from tomorrow.'" 

Apparently, at the fan signing event, Kwon Eun Bi had written, "Don't be unwell. That breaks my heart...♡" for the fan next to her autograph as well.
Kwon Eun Bi
Kwon Eun Bi
Then on August 13, the fan went to see Kwon Eun Bi on her way to her another fan signing event. 

As soon as Kwon Eun Bi spotted this fan among many others, she walked toward her and handed her something. 

Since the fan did not know what it was at first, she went into a confused mode. 

Seeing the fan confused, Kwon Eun Bi commented, "I order this online just for you. I'm not allowing you to get a scar. Apply this well, okay?"

Upon checking it out, the fan repeatedly thanked her, touched about what Kwon Eun Bi had done for her. 

Then, she posted this precious moment online to let the world know about Kwon Eun Bi's warm-heartedness.

Currently, a lot of K-pop fans leaving comments like, "Awww! She's so sweet!", "Angel Kwon Eun Bi!", "Do you guys see why we love her now?" and under this video. 
 
(Credit= 'KkaEeB' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.