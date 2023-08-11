뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Nam Gil Tells Why He Wanted Lee Sang Yun as Travel Mate for New Documentary
Published 2023.08.11
Actor Kim Nam Gil discussed his upcoming project with fellow actor friend Lee Sang Yun.

On August 11, Kim Nam Gil's interview with a news outlet was released.

The actor talked about his upcoming project, MBC's television documentary series set to be broadcast in late August.

The series follows Kim Nam Gil as he travels across beautiful roads in Korea on his motorcycle, seeing many forms of life, and meeting mentors of our time along the way.
Kim Nam Gil & Lee Sang Yun
His friend, Lee Sang Yun who also enjoys riding motorcycles, joined Kim Nam Gil's journey as his company.

During the interview, Kim Nam Gil revealed that he is the one who recommended Lee Sang Yun as his companion.

"When they asked who I wanted to go with, my mind went straight to Lee Sang Yun. We became close when co-starred in the film 'OK! Madam'. Plus, as you know, he graduated from Seoul National University.", he joked, hinting that Lee Sang Yun would be helpful because he attended the university widely considered the most prestigious one in South Korea.

Then, he revealed the real reason why he recommended Lee Sang Yun as his companion for the series.

"I recommended him because he is a person who is easy to get along with. Lee Sang Yun is so kind, easygoing, and accepting of others. He is a very mature individual.", said Kim Nam Gil.
Kim Nam Gil & Lee Sang Yun
The actor then recalled how the idea for the television documentary series came up in the first place.

It began during a conversation with producer Kim Jin-man, he said.

Kim Jin-man directed MBC's documentary, 'Tears of the Amazon', and Kim Nam Gil narrated some episodes of it.

"We met and started to discuss how the severe weather condition and horrible incidents that occur on a daily basis make us wonder how should we live."

"The conversation led us to this idea that we should go on a road travel and ask people we meet along the way how they perceive and cope with this world.", he continued.

"They don't really offer significant messages or solutions. But we thought that documenting the conversation would be a meaningful project, making viewers think about how they should live in today's world."

"We featured the stories of ordinary people, not special ones.", Kim Nam Gil went on, "Starting this project, we wanted to hear the stories of people who are diligently living their everyday lives."
Kim Nam Gil & Lee Sang Yun
(Credit= GILSTORYENT, J,WIDE-COMPANY, 'withMBC' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
