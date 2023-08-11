뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "There Was No Stopping" DARA Shares How Harsh 2NE1's Filming Schedule Was
Published 2023.08.11 15:34 View Count
K-pop artist DARA gave some details of her hectic life in the past as a member of disbanded girl group 2NE1. 

On August 10, DARA updated her YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video followed DARA as she prepared for her recent mini album 'SANDARA PARK' solo debut with the title track 'FESTIVAL'. 
 

First, DARA visited a hair salon to bleach her hair ahead of the shooting for her music video. 

While doing her hair, DARA took a look at the timetable for the music video shooting, and commented in excitement, "It says here that 'artist call' is at 11:30 AM. So, I don't have to go in before sunrise?! Can you believe that?"

With a big smile, she continued, "We used to have to wake up in the middle of the night to get our hair and make-up done for the shooting that day. But 11:30 AM? This means I can sleep as long as I want!" 

She went on, "On top of that, our filming ends at 2 AM. I can really go home then? I mean, back in the day, there was no such a thing as going home. We just filmed non-stop. And the wrap-up on the second day is at 12:30 AM, apparently. The production team didn't mistype this, right? I can't believe that it ends at 12:30 AM, not at 12:00 PM the next day!" 

"You know what? I might as well have a party with my staff then. I have an event to attend the next day, but I'm very happy with this timetable. I'm impressed. It looks like things really changed in this industry.", she added. 
DARA
Even though the filming did not last as long as before, it still seemed exhausting; on DARA's third day of music video shoot, she said to the camera, "I have zero energy at the moment." 

She continued, "My eyes and body are in so much pain now that I've been filming three days in a row. I think I'll have to have some midnight snacks tonight." 

At the end of all shoots, at 3 AM, she brightly smiled and shouted, "Yay, I'm done! I'm so happy!" 
 

(Credit= 'DARA TV' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
