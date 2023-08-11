[SBS Star] "I Have No Mercy" Moon Byul Responds to Online Troll's Rude Comment on Her & Solar

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Moon Byul of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO responded to malicious online comments.Solar and Moon Byul of MAMAMOO appeared as guests on the August 10 episode of comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show.Besides their group activities, all four of MAMAMOO's members have also had their debuts as solo artists.When asked who among them had made the most money out of their solo efforts, Solar said it might be Moon Byul, since she had written music and lyrics for many songs.Solar's YouTube channel, which has over 3.3 million subscribers, was also brought up."But my videos don't have a high number of views. Your show attracts a lot of viewers, and I'm jealous.", Solar said to Tak Jae Hoon.Moon Byul added, "Your show is so popular that we worried if people would have fun watching our episode."Then, Tak Jae Hoon made a joke that had both Moon Byul and Solar roar with laughter: "Well, we don't have any clue if this episode will be released or not.""We'll let you know in the evening.", another host, comedian Shin Kyu-jin quipped.Solar and Moon Byul discussed their ideal types of men, how they manage stress, and other personal topics throughout the show.Many viewers commented on how funny and pretty the two MAMAMOO members are in this episode.Yet, there were some negative comments about them as well.Moon Byul posted screenshots of two of those on her Instagram story the day the episode was released.The first comment was, "Moon Byul talks and looks like a middle-aged woman."Moon Byul gave her response to the comment by writing on the screenshot, "Don't we all grow old together? Let's stay healthy, sir."The second snapshot showed a comment that said: "They are not funny, witty, decent, or discreet, nor are they attractive. What made you invite those feminists?"Moon Byul fired back, writing, "You haven't finished your list, sir!! I have no mercy, either.", warning that consequences will follow his/her malicious comment.(Credit= 'mo_onbyul' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)