[SBS Star] "I Can Buy a House with It" RAIN Ends Up Losing All the Money He Invested in Ciipher

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN ended up losing all the money that he invested in K-pop boy group Ciipher―the first K-pop group that was produced by RAIN under his own management agency RAIN COMPANY.It was in March 2021 that Ciipher made their debut, and the group was RAIN's pride as well as ambition.So, RAIN did all he could to make them succeed in the industry.For their debut music video, RAIN got his wife actress Kim Tae-hee to feature in it.Soon after that, they collaborated with superstar Lee Hyo-ri in one of their YouTube shows as well.This too, would not have been possible if RAIN and Lee Hyo-ri were not close, because without him, Ciipher would have been more of another newly-debuted group from a small company.Last year, when RAIN guested on tvN's television show 'Take Good Care of My Week' (literal translation), he brought one of the members TAN along with him.As RAIN would not stop expressing his love for TAN then, actor Sung Dong-il curiously asked, "Just wondering... How much did you invest in the group, RAIN?"To his question, RAIN laughed and playfully answered, "I probably could've bought a house with that money. Sometimes, I wonder why I produced these guys."Only RAIN would know the exact amount of money he meant when he said, "I could've bought a house with it", but considering it generally costs billions of won to produce one K-pop group, it was for sure that he spent a fortune on Ciipher.Yesterday, however, it was announced that RAIN's beloved group Ciipher was getting a major reorganization.RAIN COMPANY stated that Ciipher will be losing four members―WON, TAN, TAG and DOHWAN, while three members―HYUNBIN, KEITA and HWI―will resume their individual activities and be reorganized into a new team in the future.They added that the decision was made in mutual agreement between the members and company following a long discussion together.Despite RAIN's investment of his time and money, his dream was unfortunately shattered in two and a half years.(Credit= RAIN COMPANY)(SBS Star)