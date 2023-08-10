뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Can Buy a House with It" RAIN Ends Up Losing All the Money He Invested in Ciipher
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Can Buy a House with It" RAIN Ends Up Losing All the Money He Invested in Ciipher

Published 2023.08.10 17:52 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Can Buy a House with It" RAIN Ends Up Losing All the Money He Invested in Ciipher
Singer RAIN ended up losing all the money that he invested in K-pop boy group Ciipher―the first K-pop group that was produced by RAIN under his own management agency RAIN COMPANY. 

It was in March 2021 that Ciipher made their debut, and the group was RAIN's pride as well as ambition. 

So, RAIN did all he could to make them succeed in the industry. 

For their debut music video, RAIN got his wife actress Kim Tae-hee to feature in it. 

Soon after that, they collaborated with superstar Lee Hyo-ri in one of their YouTube shows as well. 

This too, would not have been possible if RAIN and Lee Hyo-ri were not close, because without him, Ciipher would have been more of another newly-debuted group from a small company. 
Ciipher
Last year, when RAIN guested on tvN's television show 'Take Good Care of My Week' (literal translation), he brought one of the members TAN along with him. 

As RAIN would not stop expressing his love for TAN then, actor Sung Dong-il curiously asked, "Just wondering... How much did you invest in the group, RAIN?" 

To his question, RAIN laughed and playfully answered, "I probably could've bought a house with that money. Sometimes, I wonder why I produced these guys." 

Only RAIN would know the exact amount of money he meant when he said, "I could've bought a house with it", but considering it generally costs billions of won to produce one K-pop group, it was for sure that he spent a fortune on Ciipher.
Ciipher
Yesterday, however, it was announced that RAIN's beloved group Ciipher was getting a major reorganization. 

RAIN COMPANY stated that Ciipher will be losing four members―WON, TAN, TAG and DOHWAN, while three members―HYUNBIN, KEITA and HWI―will resume their individual activities and be reorganized into a new team in the future. 

They added that the decision was made in mutual agreement between the members and company following a long discussion together. 

Despite RAIN's investment of his time and money, his dream was unfortunately shattered in two and a half years. 
Ciipher
(Credit= RAIN COMPANY)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.