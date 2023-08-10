뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Shares the Sweetest Move Song Hye Kyo Recently Showed Her
Published 2023.08.10
Actress Kim Hee-seon shared that actress Song Hye Kyo recently touched her heart with the sweetest move. 

On August 10, Kim Hee-seon sat down for an interview with the press. 

Since the upcoming movie 'HoneySweet' marks Kim Hee Seon's big screen comeback in 10 years, reporters could not help but ask her how she felt about her return. 

To their questions regarding her comeback, she answered, "If I'm being honest with you, I'm a bit nervous about it." 
Kim Hee-seon
Then, she mentioned that Song Hye Kyo actually helped her ease her mind with her warm support the other day. 

Kim Hee-seon said, "Hye Kyo and I don't meet up with each other every day, but we do talk quite often on the phone. Since she came to the VIP premiere of 'HoneySweet' earlier this week, I thought I would ask her what she thought of the movie afterward. So, I did, and..." 

The actress continued, "Straight away, she was like, 'Unnie, don't worry. There is nothing to worry about.' Even hearing her say that, I still felt so anxious. But knowing how anxious I was, she sent me all the articles that said good things about the movie and my comeback. She was trying to make me feel better, you know. That truly melted my heart. I still feel grateful for it." 
Kim Hee-seon
According to Kim Hee Seon, Song Hye Kyo seemed more mature than her ever since she has known her, "She's always seemed like she's the one who's older.", then she laughed.  

"I have a pretty strong personality, but she's quiet and soft. She's usually the one who listens to my words, not the other way around, even though I'm the older one. And I'm also the one that acts all 'cute' when we're together. Our 'position' should really be the other way around; she should be 'unnie'.", she laughingly added. 

After that, Kim Hee Seon revealed how they are close despite having such different personalities, "We love wine; possibly the biggest reason why we were able to connect well to this day. We're both into dogs, too. We share lots of same interests. That's how we're friends, I believe." 
Kim Hee-seon
(Credit= Hinge Entertainment, 'kyo1122' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
