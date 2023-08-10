뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Get Married!" Jang Keun Suk Signs Himself Up at Marriage Agency
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Get Married!" Jang Keun Suk Signs Himself Up at Marriage Agency

Published 2023.08.10 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Get Married!" Jang Keun Suk Signs Himself Up at Marriage Agency
Actor Jang Keun Suk signed himself up at a marriage agency, desperately wanting to get married.  

On August 9, Jang Keun Suk updated his YouTube channel with a new video that showed his recent visit to one marriage agency in Seoul. 

Before the counseling at the marriage agency, Jang Keun Suk declared that he was honestly going to get married. 

Then, he said, "Everyone around me is always wondering what type of girl I'm going to marry. The reason why I'm here today is because I've always wanted to know what my 'score' as a potential husband is. What I mean by that is... I don't know where I stand within this market, so I wanted to find that out." 

Nervously, he added, "I'm scared right now. The fact that I'm about to have myself assessed by someone makes me kind of scared. I love myself, and having someone doing that is just... Yeah..."
Jang Keun Suk
When he met the matchmaker, Jang Keun Suk described his ideal wife, "First of all, she needs to be a considerate person. And someone who knows exactly where she is heading with life. I want her to be younger than I am as well."

"Most importantly though, she must be busy, since I have a hectic life myself. I don't want my wife to wait around for me to get home all day. Just say... If she had been waiting for me if I came home late after having some drinks with friends or something, I'll feel uncomfortable." 
Jang Keun Suk
Then, the matchmaker asked about his wealth, which she explained was one of the most important areas that both men and women consider when it comes to marriage. 

With confidence, Jang Keun Suk jokingly commented, "Well, wealth is pretty much the only thing I can show off about myself.", then added, "I own a building in Gangnam, and the house that I live in is mine. I also own a supercar." 

Thinking about his wealth, his confidence seemed to have boosted, because the actor excitedly stated, "Oh, it seems like I'm a quite okay guy. I mean, I own a building, speak a foreign language and also graduated from a decent university!" 

Immediately after making that remark, he asked the matchmaker if he could sign up, and went for one of the luxury packages that costs as much as 12 million won (approximately 9,100 dollars), saying that it is worth paying this much as the company will be finding a match for him that he will spend the rest of his life with. 
Jang Keun Suk
Following his time with the matchmaker, Jang Keun Suk shared how he imagines himself proposing to his future girlfriend. 

"If I get the feeling that I want to marry her, I feel like I would propose to her over our casual everyday meal. Of course, I'll officially propose to her again. But I think my first non-official proposal will just be like, 'Hey, shall we get married?' on a day that's no different from any other day." 
 

(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.