[SBS Star] "I Really Want to Get Married!" Jang Keun Suk Signs Himself Up at Marriage Agency

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jang Keun Suk signed himself up at a marriage agency, desperately wanting to get married.On August 9, Jang Keun Suk updated his YouTube channel with a new video that showed his recent visit to one marriage agency in Seoul.Before the counseling at the marriage agency, Jang Keun Suk declared that he was honestly going to get married.Then, he said, "Everyone around me is always wondering what type of girl I'm going to marry. The reason why I'm here today is because I've always wanted to know what my 'score' as a potential husband is. What I mean by that is... I don't know where I stand within this market, so I wanted to find that out."Nervously, he added, "I'm scared right now. The fact that I'm about to have myself assessed by someone makes me kind of scared. I love myself, and having someone doing that is just... Yeah..."When he met the matchmaker, Jang Keun Suk described his ideal wife, "First of all, she needs to be a considerate person. And someone who knows exactly where she is heading with life. I want her to be younger than I am as well.""Most importantly though, she must be busy, since I have a hectic life myself. I don't want my wife to wait around for me to get home all day. Just say... If she had been waiting for me if I came home late after having some drinks with friends or something, I'll feel uncomfortable."Then, the matchmaker asked about his wealth, which she explained was one of the most important areas that both men and women consider when it comes to marriage.With confidence, Jang Keun Suk jokingly commented, "Well, wealth is pretty much the only thing I can show off about myself.", then added, "I own a building in Gangnam, and the house that I live in is mine. I also own a supercar."Thinking about his wealth, his confidence seemed to have boosted, because the actor excitedly stated, "Oh, it seems like I'm a quite okay guy. I mean, I own a building, speak a foreign language and also graduated from a decent university!"Immediately after making that remark, he asked the matchmaker if he could sign up, and went for one of the luxury packages that costs as much as 12 million won (approximately 9,100 dollars), saying that it is worth paying this much as the company will be finding a match for him that he will spend the rest of his life with.Following his time with the matchmaker, Jang Keun Suk shared how he imagines himself proposing to his future girlfriend."If I get the feeling that I want to marry her, I feel like I would propose to her over our casual everyday meal. Of course, I'll officially propose to her again. But I think my first non-official proposal will just be like, 'Hey, shall we get married?' on a day that's no different from any other day."(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube)(SBS Star)