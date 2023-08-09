뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Makes It Clear that She Had No Double Eyelid Surgery
[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Makes It Clear that She Had No Double Eyelid Surgery

[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Makes It Clear that She Had No Double Eyelid Surgery
Actress Han Hyo Joo clarified that those claims saying that she had double eyelid surgery are completely false. 

On August 8, Han Hyo Joo and actor Ryu Seung-ryong guested on comedienne Song Eun-yi-hosted YouTube show. 

During their talk, Song Eun-yi mentioned one of Han Hyo Joo and Ryu Seung-ryong's famous works―'Masquerade' (2012); specifically, she talked about how gorgeous Han Hyo Joo looks in it. 

"I loved you in 'Masquerade'. My favorite scene of you is where you were against the wall of the palace. You looked so beautiful then. Do you prefer to hear someone say you're pretty or your acting's impressive?" 

Han Hyo Joo responded, "I like to hear both.", then started laughing. 
As they were on the topic of Han Hyo Joo's beauty, Song Eun-yi showed them a largely-printed Han Hyo Joo's high school graduation photo on a sketchbook that she prepared before the recording.

Song Eun-yi said to Han Hyo Joo, "I've never seen such a pretty graduation photo before! I mean, seriously... How did you manage to look this flawless?" 

Then, she also showed them other past photos of Han Hyo Joo that she found online, where Han Hyo Joo looked unbelievably pretty. 
Looking at her photos from high school, Han Hyo Joo commented, "As you can see, I had double eyelids then, but I actually didn't have double eyelids before high school. So, a lot of people thought I had double eyelid surgery. I didn't though." 

She explained, "The older I got, I had more eyelids. Sometimes, I would wake up to like quintuple eyelids. It's insane. Since my face is always changing, I'm always accused of having various surgeries, even to this day." 

To this, Song Eun-yi playfully stated, "I had double eyelid surgery, but not as much suspicion has been aroused up to now.", making Han Hyo Joo and Ryu Seung-ryong burst into laughter. 
 

