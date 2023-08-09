뉴스
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Receives a Death Threat; SM Ent. to Strengthen Security
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Receives a Death Threat; SM Ent. to Strengthen Security

Published 2023.08.09 14:46
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Receives a Death Threat; SM Ent. to Strengthen Security
WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa has become a target of a death threat. 

On August 8, it was revealed that aespa's management agency SM Entertainment took their immediate action against the person who threatened WINTER through an online post. 

SM Entertainment told the media, "Yesterday, WINTER received a death threat through a post online. After confirming the publisher of the post, we immediately reported them to the police. The police visited our headquarters to assess the status of safety and security after receiving several recent calls of a similar nature as well." 

The agency added, "We'll do our utmost to protect our artists from any harm. In order to ensure WINTER's safety, we'll take every possible measure; strengthening security before anything else." 
WINTER
WINTER
On this day, the members of aespa―WINTER, KARINA, NINGNING and GISELLE―were scheduled to fly to Los Angeles, the United States for their performance at an annual festival 'Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival', taking place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. 

Despite major concerns for the girls, especially WINTER, they all arrived at Incheon International Airport with a smile on their faces. 

They safely boarded the plane with the help and cooperation of airport police and security personnel. 

Reportedly, 15 special security guards joined them as soon as they arrived at the airport. 
 
(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'winterminjeong3' 'ae_cong01' 'babysbreath1188' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
