[SBS Star] The Stylist from Ahn Bo Hyun's Controversial Clip Comes Forward & Explains

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun has lately been in controversy for having a female staff member hold his script in the behind-the-scenes video of TVING's drama, 'Yumi's Cells'; the staff member in the video herself spoke out about the incident.On August 9, news outlet SPOTV News published an interview with A, the female staff in the controversial video about Ahn Bo Hyun.When the first season of 'Yumi's Cells' was aired in 2021, behind-the-scenes footage of the cast including Ahn Bo Hyun was posted on YouTube.Following his recent dating news with JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, a certain part of the two-years-ago video went viral and landed Ahn Bo Hyun in the middle of a controversy.A part of the video, in which a female staff was seen standing next to Ahn Bo Hyun and holding a script for him while he read it, was cut and shared on the Internet.She was holding the script for him in one hand and staring into the screen of the phone she held in the other.The clip quickly went all over the internet.Some criticized the actor for "being rude" to the female staff by having her hold the script while he read it.Meanwhile, A, the female staff, agreed to have an interview with the news outlet and addressed the issue herself.When Ahn Bo Hyun was filming 'Yumi's Cells', A was one of his stylists."I feel wronged and upset about it.", A stated."Nonsense claims like Ahn Bo Hyun has a 'problematic personality', that he made me 'serve the script' for him have been followed after the video."A said she decided to step forward and do this interview out of concern for Ahn Bo Hyun."I felt the need to share firsthand details about that moment. Seeing my photo―it was blurred, but still―plastered all over the news made me scared and upset. But I took my courage, picturing how difficult it would be for Ahn Bo Hyun.", she said."Ahn Bo Hyun and I got along like brothers and sisters on the 'Yumi's Cells' set.", she continued, "Who would have known a fleeting moment caught on camera would spark a troublesome situation?"Then she began to unravel what had actually happened."The shooting schedule was rearranged that day, as it always happens when shooting a drama. The captured moment was when I was informing him of the revised shooting schedule along with the script. I was explaining it to him with the script, using the phone to check the new timetable.", she said.According to the news source, A was especially heartbroken about people viewing Ahn Bo Hyun as an actor with a "bad personality" after this issue."As his former staff who has been through a lot with Ahn Bo Hyun, I can tell that he is a wonderful human being. When a tricky situation happened during filming the drama, he talked it through and found a solution together. Ahn Bo Hyun is a caring person who looks after every little thing. He always gives bright energy to the entire team.""I'm truly distressed to see all the negative posts and reports about him based on malicious interpretation of the clip.", she continued, "He did not tell me to hold the script. I did it to inform him of the change in the shooting schedule.""The controversy about his personality, baseless claims that he treated me disrespectfully, and all the malicious comments and reports about him, I wish for an end to all of it.", she stated.(Credit= 'TVING' YouTube, 'bohyunahn' 'fn_ent_' Instagram)(SBS Star)