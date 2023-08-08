[SBS Star] "I Had to Talk Behind Her Back!" YEJI Describes the Time When RYUJIN Upset Her

이미지 확대하기

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY talked about the time when her group member RYUJIN hurt her feelings.On August 5 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', ITZY made a guest appearance.During the talk between the members of ITZY and hosts, one of the hosts HeeChul mentioned hearing about YEJI talking behind RYUJIN's back.YEJI laughed and stated, "Yes, you're right. There was this one time when RYUJIN was sensitive during our schedule. On our way home, I spoke to her a lot, but she wasn't really responding to me. So, I thought to myself, 'Oh, okay. She must be kind of sensitive today.', because she usually likes to be alone when she's feeling that way."She went on, "But I still thought I should tell her about a thing that she should take back to the dorm, so I told her, 'You should take this back with you, RYUJIN.' Instead of replying to me, she asked our manager, 'Would it be okay for me to take it back with me next time?' I got so upset then. I was like, 'What did I do to her today? Did I make her angry or something?'"When they all got out of their van, YEJI let RYUJIN go way ahead of her and walked with LIA; while doing so, she spoke to LIA about RYUJIN, "I said to LIA, 'What's up with RYUJIN today? I don't understand at all.'"In a calm manner, LIA apparently said to her, "She's probably a bit sensitive today. She's often like that, you know that. Just let her be.", but LIA's calm words were not enough to cool YEJI down.Still fuming, YEJI made her way to the convenience store. On her way there, she unexpectedly bumped into RYUJIN.YEJI described the situation like this: "RYUJIN asked me, 'Are you going to the convenience store? Shall we go together?', sounding as if nothing was going on between us. As soon as I felt that she knew I was upset because of her, I was no longer mad at her. It only takes a little effort for the person who made me upset to get me from upset to fine.", then chuckled.After YEJI was done with her story, RYUJIN commented, "I could just tell that YEJI was upset. She always tends to make this particular face like... She wants people to know that she's not happy about something. So, I thought I would make her feel better."RYUJIN also explained why she was sensitive that day, "There were various reasons for it. But in a nutshell, there were simply lots of things that piled up inside me. With me feeling that way, YEJI's 'You should take this back with you.' sounded forceful that it made me feel pressured."Their day ended on a good note, YEJI explained with a smile, "We made up afterward, so it was all good. While heading to the convenience store, RYUJIN was like, 'Unnie, I'm sorry for making you feel so upset.'"(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)