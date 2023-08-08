[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun's Acquaintance & 'Yumi's Cells' Personnel Discuss His Recent Controversy

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

While an acquaintance of actor Ahn Bo Hyun says the recent controversy surrounding his behavior has made the actor worried about his family, some entertainment industry personnel spoke their minds about the situation.On August 8, a close acquaintance of Ahn Bo Hyun talked to OSEN, a news outlet."Ahn Bo Hyun took the criticism as it is. Yet, he has been having a hard time worrying that his family will see the malicious comments about him online.", he/she reportedly said.On August 3, Ahn Bo Hyun and JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK publicly announced their relationship.Some internet users began criticizing his behavior in the behind-the-scenes video of the first season of TVING's drama, 'Yumi's Cells', in which he starred.In a portion of the video, the actor was seen having a female staff member hold a script for him while he is reading it; the staff was reported to have been his stylist back then.Even though he was also seen in the same video holding a script by himself, only the brief moment of him having the staff member hold the script was shared throughout online communities."Even if he explains that he did not make the staff member hold the script for him, some people who are already set to believe that way will not listen to it.", his acquaintance said to OSEN.He/she resumed, "It seemed more likely that the female staff was holding the script for him out of kindness than because Ahn Bo Hyun told her to. Ahn Bo Hyun said he has trouble remembering whether she was holding the script for him and why, or if she was simply taking pictures of it since it happened two years ago.""After watching the video, it's easy to see people who were not on the site being left with a bad impression of him. The video was unfair to Ahn Bo Hyun.", he/she said.After the controversy broke, some entertainment industry personnel gave their thoughts about the situation to OSEN.A staff member of one of Ahn Bo Hyun's co-stars in 'Yumi's Cells' has reportedly said, "Those kinds of situations can happen when filming a drama. Being a team brings people closer together, making them feel more like members of the same family, not the subordinates and superiors. A staff member can voluntarily hold a script for an actor if they are close enough.""I've seen the video as well. It's unfair to judge Ahn Bo Hyun after watching one moment of his life. I don't think one can assess what Ahn Bo Hyun is like after viewing the clip without considering the ambiance of the filming site and the interaction between the crew member and the actor.", he/she added.Another personnel of one of Ahn Bo Hyun's co-stars from his other works also spoke to the news outlet about the video."I think what caused the controversy was the fact that he had nothing in his hands while the staff held the script for him. Unless they have something on their hands, actors rarely have the crew hold their scripts while they read them.""But no one knows the details of that moment. There might have been a good reason the woman had to hold the script for him.", he/she said.(Credit= 'TVING' YouTube, 'bohyunahn' Instagram)(SBS Star)