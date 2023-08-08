뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Min Hyun Says He Was Forced to Drink 1.2L of Milk Every Day During Training
[SBS Star] Hwang Min Hyun Says He Was Forced to Drink 1.2L of Milk Every Day During Training

Published 2023.08.08 16:08 Updated 2023.08.08 16:09
[SBS Star] Hwang Min Hyun Says He Was Forced to Drink 1.2L of Milk Every Day During Training
Hwang Min Hyun of disbanded K-pop boy group NU'EST revealed that his agency staff forced him to drink 1.2L of milk every day during his trainee days. 

On the 16th episode of boy group BTS' member SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' that was premiered on August 7, Hwang Min Hyun appeared as a guest. 

During their conversation, Hwang Min Hyun told SUGA his journey of making it into his agency PLEDIS Entertainment, "I'm from Busan, and I was scouted by a casting director on the street when I was in my last year in middle school." 

Initially, Hwang Min Hyun said he thought he was being scammed, "I was skeptical after receiving a business card from the casting director, as there was an increase in street scouting fraud at that time. I went back home and told mom, 'I think this is a scam.' My mom was like, 'Give them a call.'" 

He continued, "I called the number on the business card, and the casting director explained that their agency was planning on producing a 5-member boy group with three of them training at the agency already. I was told to come to the hotel he/she was staying at the next day, if I was interested in it." 

The next day, Hwang Min Hyun made his way to the hotel, only to become even more suspicious of the casting director, "The casting director recorded me singing and dancing in the hallway. I completely lost my trust then. So, I just sang and danced with no effort. I mean, seriously...! It was so sketchy!" 

He continued, "But I received a call a few days later, asking me to come to Seoul at their headquarters for another audition. It seemed more real from then on. I went to the audition in Seoul, and received a formal offer to become their trainee. That's how I joined PLEDIS Entertainment." 
Hwang Min Hyun
Hwang Min Hyun
SUGA commented, "I heard that PLEDIS Entertainment training is like hell. HOSHI and WOOZI of SEVENTEEN told me all about it. They're really strict, aren't they?" 

Chuckling, as if he remembered his harsh trainee days, Hwang Min Hyun answered, "Yeah. Let me tell you what the hardest part for me was. It was that I had to drink 1.2L of milk every day." 

Hwang Min Hyun's answer surprised SUGA; he exclaimed, "What? I've never heard anything like that in my life! Was it so that you can get taller?" 

Hwang Min Hyun nodded and went, "Yeah, I think so. I couldn't go home without finishing all the milk. It made me hate milk so much that I usually just downed all 1.2L of milk at once at the end of the day." 

With his jaw dropped to the floor, SUGA laughingly stated, "Wow, I can't believe it. If drinking lots of milk really helped someone become taller, I wouldn't be this height right now!" 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
