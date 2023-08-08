뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Regrets Not Getting Married in His 30s?
Published 2023.08.08
Singer Kim Jong-kook shared that he regrets not getting married in his 30s. 

On August 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook revealed his thoughts on marriage. 

While the 'Running Man' members were resting together after dinner, they began talking about marriage. 

Regarding marriage, a married man for 24 years Ji Suk-jin said with honesty, "You know... When you're married, being alone itself feels like you're on vacation sometimes." 

Bitterly smiling, he explained, "If my wife isn't home when I return, I don't contact her letting her know that I'm home. She might be out with her friends, having some beer or something, but may come back home if I tell her that I'm home." 

He added, "That's a win-win situation right there."; his words made all members of 'Running Man' laugh out loud. 
Running Man
Then, Kim Jong-kook, who expressed his wish to get married for years, commented, "I'm a bit sad about not getting married in my 30s. I regret it so much." 

He elaborated on why he would say that, "I know too much now; I know the reality of marriage too well. The package of marriage doesn't come with happiness, that's what I learned." 

When Ji Suk-jin explained that marriage does bring happiness, Kim Jong-kook said, "Yes, I mean, I'm aware that it'll bring happiness. But what I'm saying is that, I can't take all the things that make me happy with me when I get married. There are certain things that I have to give up doing once I'm married." 

To this, Ji Suk-jin replied, "Of course you can't take everything you want with you. If you do, your marriage wouldn't work." 

Kim Jong-kook sighed and stated, "Exactly. That's why getting married is not easy. I really should've gotten married at an early age before I realized this." 
Running Man
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
