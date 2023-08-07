[SBS Star] RM Clarifies that He Did Not Get the 'Military Buzz Cut' Because He Is Enlisting Soon

이미지 확대하기

RM, the leader of K-pop boy group BTS, clarified that he did not get the 'military buzz cut' because he is beginning his military service soon.On August 6, the last day of SUGA's solo concert 'SUGA-Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE FINAL' took place at KSPO DOME, Seoul.As the special guest of the day, SUGA called RM to the stage, making fans surprised and scream out loud.Joining SUGA on stage, RM excitedly stated, "I feel honored to be performing at SUGA's solo concert. Solo concert, guys!"He resumed, "That he struggled leading it by himself.", jokingly sounding SUGA called for the leader's help at last.On this day, RM appeared with the 'military buzz cut'.Regarding his new hairstyle, RM laughed and commented, "You must be thinking, 'Why did he cut his hair that short?' But there is something that I desperately want to say about my hair."He continued, "It has nothing to do with my military enlistment. I've just cut it short, because the weather's been so hot lately. I'll enlist in the military in the future, but it's definitely not now. That's what I want to clarify.", laughingly adding, "You know, I've been getting like five to six calls a day after I got this haircut."Following the talk though, RM did share that this stage would mark his last live performance before his military enlistment, although he is not enlisting just yet.As fans cried out, "No!", RM told them, "So, I brought you a gift. It's a song that I'm still working on; it's not complete. But it's one of my favorites, and I just thought it would be nice to sing it with you guys today. I don't even have the name for it yet, but I'll sing you the song today. Here it is."This warm and sentimental track that RM sang instantly melted the hearts of all fans on site.(Credit= 'Smile Sunny' YouTube, '5DDDDDORY' Twitter)(SBS Star)