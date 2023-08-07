[SBS Star] "I Wasn't Going to Lose" An So Hee Recalls a Fight with Former Bandmate Sun Ye

On the August 6 episode of An So Hee's YouTube show, TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee appeared as a guest.
Wonder Girls and SHINee had each debuted in 2007 and 2008, and the two groups had been on the same music shows countless times.
Yet, TAEMIN and An So Hee said that they never actually had a chance to speak to each other.
"But in my mind, I felt quite close to you. I've always rooted for you.", TAEMIN told An So Hee.
The SHINee member recounted that being a team had not always been easy, especially in the early days.
"In the past, we didn't know each other so well. So everyone tended to force their own opinions on one another. Our first five years together were filled with conflict.", said TAEMIN.
He surprised An So Hee by revealing that he is the only SHINee member who has ever been in a fight with every single one of them.
TAEMIN resumed, "Although I was well-liked in the group, I had this idea that I was getting disadvantaged just because I'm the youngest one. So I frequently flared up at other members. And then, we'd head to the rooftop and patch things up."
"In retrospect, I wasn't so obedient to the unnies (older sister in Korean), too. They were really nice to me, though. They accepted me very well."
But when TAEMIN asked if she had ever fought with anyone in the group, An So Hee came clean.
"I didn't sit first. I wasn't going to lose.", An So Hee said in a serious tone, making TAEMIN laugh.
When TAEMIN asked Ahn So Hee if she had won, he knew the answer, even though she didn't say anything.
He then said, "Yeah, the young ones always tend to win.", and An So Hee nodded.
