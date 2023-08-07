[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Gets Bashed for His "Big-Headed" Behavior While Greeting Fans

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun is criticized for the way he behaved at a recent greeting with the audience for his upcoming movie.Over the weekend, the director and three cast of the upcoming disaster film 'Concrete Utopia'―Park Seo Jun, actress Park Bo Young and actor Lee Byung Hun―went around movie theaters in Gyeongsang-do to greet the audience before/after the pre-screening of their film.At one of the movie theaters, one fan handed Park Bo Young Disney's feature film 'Zootopia' 'Nick' and 'Judy' headbands for her to wear during the greeting; it is common for fans to give their favorite stars fun and cute signs, crowns, sunglasses, headbands at these greetings for them to put on while they do the talk.Before rushing back to his/her seat, the fan quickly told Park Bo Young as he/she gave her the headbands, "You and Park Seo Jun are married in the movie, so I want you to wear them with him. Him as 'Nick' and you as 'Judy'. Thank you!"Park Bo Young nodded to the fan, and put the 'Judy' headband on her head right away.Then, she turned to Park Seo Jun next to her, made a gesture asking him to put the 'Nick' headband on.With his arms folded behind his back, Park Seo Jun processed what was going on.Once he figured it out, he put both arms up and pointed to his hair with his hands, as if he was trying to say that he could not put the headband on because he had styled his hair with hairspray.Park Bo Young told him, "Okay", then put the headband down to her chest and just held it in her hand.After this video was shared online, Park Seo Jun received criticism for being inconsiderate of the fan, who especially prepared the headbands for this particular day that he/she would see them together, as well as Park Bo Young, who looked quite embarrassed to get rejected and uncomfortable about having to awkwardly hold it in her hand throughout the greeting.Many argued that there were not a lot of stars, including big-name stars, who showed such "bad manners" like him; they were all willing to put anything entertaining on for the audience even if that may ruin their style of the day, primarily since the actors were there for promotion of their movie and they were the first ones to watch it.They called Park Seo Jun "big-headed" and "arrogant", as he refused to make a 'cheek heart' pose to press photographers in front of the celebrity media wall at an event held by a designer brand about two weeks ago as well.According to those criticizing Park Seo Jun, he had not been this way in the past; he has become bigger recently, and that is one of the reasons why they believe he has changed.But there are also others stating, "Those bashers are just trying to find something to attack Park Seo Jun when he had a valid reason for his behavior."(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)