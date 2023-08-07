뉴스
[SBS Star] Ahn Se-ha Talks about the Real-Life Chemistry of Co-Stars JUNHO & Yoona
Published 2023.08.07
'King the Land' cast member Ahn Se-ha talked about the chemistry between co-stars JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM and Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

Ahn Se-ha gave an interview to a news outlet on August 2, spilling some behind-the-scenes stories of JTBC's drama 'King the Land' which aired its final episode on August 6.

'King the Land' depicts 'Goo Won' (JUNHO) and 'Cheon Sa-rang' (Yoona), the heir to a luxury hotel conglomerate who despises phony smiles and a 'smile queen' hotel worker falling in love.
Ahn Se-ha
Ahn Se-ha played 'Noh Sang-sik', the secretary and friend of 'Goo Won' in the drama.

JUNHO and Yoona's on-screen chemistry in 'King the Land' caused romance rumors in July, but both of their agencies denied it.

During the interview, Ahn Se-ha was asked if he had ever gotten the impression that the chemistry between JUNHO and Yoona was more than just acting.
Ahn Se-ha
"Not at all. I can see why people thought that way; JUNHO and Yoona do look intimate on screen. However, there was no air of romance between them on site."

He went on, "I think people were suspicious of JUNHO and Yoona dating because they have this great chemistry. They are close friends, but it wouldn't have gone anywhere if I were the one who was always close to Yoona. Romance rumors were sparked because it was Yoona and JUNHO. They make a lovely couple."
Ahn Se-ha
"My wife loved Yoona and JUNHO's chemistry in the drama, too. She is not an avid watcher of my works, but she seemed to have enjoyed 'King the Land' thanks to them.", Ahn Se-ha laughingly added.

The actor also shared his experience working with the two leads.

"I had worked with Yoona on MBC's drama 'The King in Love' before, so we were already familiar with one another. She is a very thoughtful and caring person. She always takes care of the people around her. Actually, Yoona is the one who gave me this pop socket on my phone."
Ahn Se-ha
"And JUNHO, what a gentleman he is. At the beginning of filming, I suggested to him that we stop talking politely to each other because we are supposed to be friends in the drama. He willingly said yes.", said the actor.

"When we first started filming, JUNHO said, 'No matter how hard it is, I hope 'King the Land' filming site begins and ends on good terms, with laughs. I'll put in my effort to make it happen. too.', and he really stuck to his words. Everyone was friendly, from the director to every staff member. We had so much fun filming the drama."
Ahn Se-ha
(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
