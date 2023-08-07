[SBS Star] "Stabbing?!" Subway Passengers Panic as BTS Fans Scream While Watching SUGA's Live

이미지 확대하기

Passengers on the Seoul subway ran in panic after hearing girls scream, thinking that it was a dangerous situation; it turned out a bunch of K-pop boy group BTS' fans screamed while watching the group's rapper SUGA's live.According to police, around 8:36 PM on August 6, police officers and firefighters rushed to Sinnonhyeon Station after receiving approximately 20 reports describing chaotic scenes on Seoul Subway Line 9 to Gimpo Airport.When they arrived, they witnessed passengers running about in Sinnonhyeon Station, where the train had temporarily made its stop.Some even fell on the floor/stairs, hurting themselves, as they were trying to get out of the train and station as fast as they could.Police officers and firefighters quickly evacuated the rest of the passengers, and inspected the train as well as Sinnonhyeon Station.But no dangers like gas leaking, weapon holding or acting of terror had taken place, like they were told.The only things they found on the train were bags, food, drinks, umbrella, shoes and more objects that passengers left behind while hurriedly exiting the train.It was eventually revealed that the scream came from BTS fans who were returning home after attending SUGA's concert 'SUGA-Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE FINAL' that was held at KSPO DOME.Following his concert, SUGA went live on official online fan community WeVerse, and at one point, he revealed '7' BTS friendship tattoo on his shoulder.A group of non-Korean fans watching this moment said to have screamed together.Not knowing what was going on, other passengers got confused and scared as they heard so many girls scream at the same time.There was already a great deal of anxiety and fear widely present in the city due to stabbing incidents in public spaces in recent weeks.Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying, with people fleeing without knowing what was happening.Reports indicated that seven passengers were injured as a result of the chaos; fortunately, they only suffered minor injuries.Once the issue was resolved, everyone was allowed back on the train, and subway services resumed.Regarding this case though, the public is still angrily talking about how wrong the girls were to have police officers and firefighters dispatched for nothing, completely stop Line 9 subway services and scream on public transport like that.(Credit- Online Community, 'tom7890_' Twitter, WeVerse)(SBS Star)