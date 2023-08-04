[SBS Star] "He Told Me..." 'The Glory Couple' Im Ji Yeon Exposes Lee Do Hyun's Secret on Air?

이미지 확대하기

이도현 테크토닉 춘거 후회한다했댘ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

하지만 영원히 박제당한 ,, ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/rsDJ1rTXdt — 웅 (@oouunng) August 2, 2023

Actress Im Ji Yeon revealed her boyfriend actor Lee Do Hyun's 'secret' during the shooting of 'You Quiz on the Block'.On August 2 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Im Ji Yeon featured as a guest.When Im Ji Yeon was speaking to the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, she shared that she used to be a huge fan of first generation K-pop girl group S.E.S.Then, she told a fun story when she turned into one of the members at a talent show, "Back when I was in elementary school, I once performed at a talent show as Eugene. There was another time when I was Sung Yu-ri of Fin.K.L."Yu Jae Seok came up with a 'good' idea as he carefully listened to her story, "In that case, why don't you show us your performance from that time?"After stating that she was worried he would say something like that, Im Ji Yeon laughingly complained, "But if I dance to S.E.S. songs, I'll seem old!"Yu Jae Seok replied, "It's not like you can dance to fourth generation K-pop group songs like NewJeans' though! I mean... Can you?"Im Ji Yeon's answer was, "Umm... Isn't what you want to check out my upbeat energy through my dance? I'd rather show you some random freestyle dance then...!", then got up from her seat.As she was getting up, it seemed like she remembered about Lee Do Hyun dancing on 'You Quiz on the Block' not so long ago, because she suddenly mentioned that.Laughing out loud, Im Ji Yeon said, "You know, Do Hyun truly regrets Tecktonik dancing on this show! He's regretting it so much!"Her out-of-nowhere disclosure about her boyfriend made Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho laugh uncontrollably.In fact, Yu Jae Seok, Cho Sae-ho as well as the majority of the viewers of 'You Quiz on the Block' had forgotten about his dance, but Im Ji Yeon has brought it up to the surface again.It was back in March when Lee Do Hyun made all 'You Quiz on the Block' viewers unexpectedly collapse in convulsive laughter.At that time, he demonstrated the most hilarious Tecktonik dance.After the big laugh talking about Lee Do Hyun and his dance, Im Ji Yeon showed off her great(?) dancing skills to NewJeans' 'Super Shy'.Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun got to know each other while working on Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory' together; they made their relationship public in April, following the completion of the series.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)