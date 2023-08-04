[SBS Star] Ji Yeon Expresses Frustration About Not Receiving Any Work Offers After Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA opened up about getting lack of offers from the industry after getting married.On August 3, Ji Yeon updated her YouTube channel with a new video.In this video, Ji Yeon was seen heading to a coffee shop with her friend in a car.While heading to their destination, Ji Yeon shared her recent worry with the friend, "When I got married, I thought it was going to be more or less like this due to the nature of my profession. Even though I expected it, actually going through it is hard, because I also didn't think it was going to be this bad."She explained what she meant by that, "Nobody in the industry looks for me now that I'm married. It almost feels as if all the career that I've built so far seem to have gone down the drain after my marriage. Just the other day, I even said to my husband, 'My life feels so empty right now.' I honestly feel frustrated, but I can't really complain to anyone about it."Then, the K-pop star emphasized that she is still the same person, "I know that I got married at an early-ish age. It was my choice, and I do accept the consequences that follow that decision. However, I want to tell everybody that I'm still me. The only difference is that I've moved on to the next chapter of my life. No more than that."Her friend responded, "You've recently been telling me that you felt bored, and kept asking me to come over to your place. I thought you were being playful about being bored, but when I did go and see you, I realized that you were saying it for real."She continued, "You have your own YouTube channel now, so I hope you'll try lots of stuff out, making your life more abundant."In response to her warm words, Ji Yeon commented, "Yeah, that's what my husband tells me. He always tells me to simply do everything I want and take some good rest for the time being. He doesn't want me to get stressed about work. But that's not as easy as it sounds, you know.""Remember me jokingly saying to you that I wanted to work part-time somewhere? That's how bored I am these days.", she laughingly added.Ji Yeon made her relationship with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun public in February last year; they held their wedding ceremony later that year in December.(Credit= '지연 JIYEON' YouTube, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)