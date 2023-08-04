뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Collaborates with Paris Saint-Germain; Meets Neymar After a Match
Published 2023.08.04 11:07 View Count
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG went to see the friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. 

On August 3, the two professional football clubs―Paris Saint-Germain and Jeonbuk Motors―played a friendly match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan. 

Even though it was a scorching hot day, thousands of soccer fans filled the stadium; among them was G-DRAGON. 

G-DRAGON threw on the Paris Saint-Germain jersey on top of his white tank top, matching it with a cap, pair of sunglasses, baggy jeans and sneakers. 

On this day, Paris Saint-Germain beat Jeonbuk Motors 3-0. 

Although the Korean side lost the match, it was certainly one amazing match to watch, since not only the teams fiercely competed with each other, but also because it was a chance for Koreans to watch soccer player Lee Kang-in playing for his recently-joined team―Paris Saint-Germain. 
 
Following the match, G-DRAGON headed down and met Paris Saint-Germain's star player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. 

They chatted together for a bit, and posed for photos afterward as well. 
 
It turned out G-DRAGON did not watch the game just for the sake of it; it was because his fashion brand PEACEMINUSONE had collaborated with Paris Saint-Germain for this particular game. 

PEACEMINUSONE custom-made Paris Saint-Germain uniforms, featuring a design that references both the team's signature colors and PEACEMINUSONE's design codes. 

Nodding to PEACEMINUSONE's classic logo, players' names are crossed out on the back of each thread, and the imprint's quintessential daisy iconography appears all over each uniform number. 

There is also a French text 'ICI C'EST BUSAN' at the bottom of each piece, which translates to 'This is Busan' in English. 
PEACEMINUSONE and PSG
Both K-pop fans and soccer fans could not be happier to witness all this. 

(Credit= 'PSG_KR' 'kchartsmaster' Twitter, 'psg' Instagram, Online Community, Coupang Play)

(SBS Star) 
