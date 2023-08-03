[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Talks About the Past When Kim Jong-kook Almost Punched Him Hard

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Sung Si-kyung spoke about the past when singer Kim Jong-kook almost punched him super hard.On August 2, KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House' aired an episode featuring Sung Si-kyung as their guest of the day.In this episode, the host Lee Chan Won mentioned Sung Si-kyung's friendship with another host Kim Jong-kook."You guys are close friends, right? Back in the day though, I heard that Sung Si-kyung, you got told off by Kim Jong-kook once."Starting off the topic by revealing his shy personality, Sung Si-kyung nodded and said, "Jong-kook truly scared me to death in the past. When I made my debut, he was part of TURBO, you know. And our schedules never really overlapped with one another. So, I got close to Kim Jong-kook later; it was Hong Kyung-min first."He continued, "This one time, I went to see Hong Kyung-min, and Kim Jong-kook was sitting next to him. I'm not too sure what happened, but I don't think I said hi to him 'properly', whereas I did to Hong Kyung-min. With a straight face, Kim Jong-kook was like, 'Hey, say hi 'properly', okay?' I got so scared that I almost peed my pants then.""You know how when you become an adult, you stop and think one more time before hitting someone, because you're worried about having a police record? He didn't actually hit me, but it certainly felt like he was beyond that point. He looked at me as if he was about to punch me hard. I was like, 'Okay, I must behave well in front of this sunbae at all times.'", he laughingly added.Kim Jong-kook laughed after listening to one of his old-time stories, and responded, "Honestly though, I was just trying to give him advice as someone in the same industry. It was my first time meeting him then, but he wasn't doing it right. His 'hi' wasn't 'proper'. I simply thought to myself, 'I wouldn't say hi that way if I were him.'"He went on, "I mean, I was young, too. I'm not that of a square anymore!", then chuckled.But Sung Si-kyung claimed that Kim Jong-kook has changed after working with entertainer Yu Jae Seok for years, "Kim Jong-kook has a different pair of eyes now. The look in his eyes changed over time. I feel like it's because he's absorbed Yu Jae Seok in him. One-third of his muscles are made of Yu Jae Seok, I swear!"His remark at the end made everybody in the room laugh out loud, including Kim Jong-kook.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)