[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun's Past Remark About Love Resurfaces Following Dating News with JISOO

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun's past remark about dating and love resurfaced following his dating news with JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.In the morning of August 3, media outlet Dispatch reported their recent findings that Ahn Bo Hyun went to see JISOO at her home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, in between his hectic schedule, whenever she was back in Korea after a concert or event attendance abroad.When Dispatch asked Ahn Bo Hyun and JISOO about their relationship, they both confirmed their ongoing romance.JISOO gave a little more detail to Dispatch, saying that it has not been too long since they started dating; they were still getting to know each other.After the news broke, fans dug up this one particular video of Ahn Bo Hyun from the summer of 2021, which helped them to get a good idea of what he may be like as a boyfriend.In this video, Ahn Bo Hyun sat down to give advice to those who sent the production team their questions about dating in advance.He picked the first question that said, "With the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to travel around the world these days. What do you think about doing a long-distance relationship right now?"Ahn Bo Hyun paused for a little while, then said, "Okay, this is a bit hard, but I believe it'll work. As long as there is love between you two, you'll be able to overcome a difficulty like that. Besides, more and more people are getting vaccinated at the moment, so it isn't impossible to leave or come to Korea."With a shy smile, he continued, "I think it's very possible to do a long-distance relationship right now. Nothing beats love, so..."The next question that he pulled out of a box was, "I'm too busy that it's hard to find time to date anyone. How can I well-balance the two important things in life?"Immediately after reading this question, Ahn Bo Hyun tilted his head as if he did not understand the person asking the question.Ahn Bo Hyun commented, "Even if you're really busy, you can definitely still date someone. I mean, soldiers serving their national mandatory duty go on a date on their day-offs. Being 'too busy' is just an excuse."He went on, "I'm personally in love with work more than anything or anyone at the moment, but I do believe that I'll meet someone great in the future. If I keep working hard, that person will come to me one day.", then revealed what he usually does when he meets the person he likes, "I don't tend to try too hard to the point that they can tell that I'm interested in them. I like to meet someone freely, with confidence? If you get what I mean...!""So, I hope you don't force yourself to meet someone to date. It's the best to meet someone naturally. Don't rush things.", he advised the curious person.After that, Ahn Bo Hyun was asked, "Does your type change when you enter your 30s?"Without hesitation, Ahn Bo Hyun responded, "Yes, it does. Back in the day, I used to be like, 'She's my type!', in pretty much every drama that I watched."Ahn Bo Hyun, 33, described his type after joining the 30s club as follows: "A girl who gets along with me well, easily laughs at my stories and jokes, and is able to have a great conversation with me."Upon discovering how sweet and romantic guy Ahn Bo Hyun is, fans went, "Awww it seems like he'll treat JISOO well!", "Oh, man! I'm so jealous of JISOO...", "He's the best kind of boyfriend that anybody could ever ask for. Lucky JISOO! No, I mean, he's lucky too!" and so on.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' 'bohyunahn' Instagram)(SBS Star)