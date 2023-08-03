뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know" 'Mutual Friend' Jung Hae In Mentions JISOO & Ahn Bo Hyun's Dating News
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know" 'Mutual Friend' Jung Hae In Mentions JISOO & Ahn Bo Hyun's Dating News

Published 2023.08.03 16:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Didnt Know" Mutual Friend Jung Hae In Mentions JISOO & Ahn Bo Hyuns Dating News
Actor Jung Hae In talked about the recently announced couple, JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

On August 3, Jung Hae In had an interview about his latest work, Netflix's series, 'D.P. Season 2', which premiered on July 28.

Major news, however, hit the internet before his interview.

A news source reported that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their relationship.
Jung Hae In
Since the news broke, many have been wondering about how they first met, since they seem to have no clear connection.

Then, online users found one mutual celebrity friend of JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun: Jung Hae In.

Some questioned whether Jung Hae In set them up.
Jung Hae In
JISOO co-starred with Jung Hae In in JTBC's 2021 drama, 'Snowdrop'.

Jung Hae In seemed to become close with JISOO after the drama.

Last year, he went to see BLACKPINK's concert and shared his photo with JISOO on his Instagram.
Jung Hae In
Another friend of the actor is Ahn Bo Hyun, 35, the same age as him.

They have been seen leaving friendly comments on each other's Instagram postings.

Last year, Ahn Bo Hyun shared a snapshot of the two of them on his account.
Jung Hae In
During his interview, Jung Hae In was asked about JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun's news, since he is their mutual friend.

Contrary to what some may believe, the actor claimed he was unaware of their relationship.

"I didn't know.", he said, "I read about it as I looked through the entertainment news section of an online platform just before this interview. Even now, it's still featured as one of the most popular entertainment news pieces on the site. I wish they have a long and beautiful relationship."

The actor resumed, "I'm not really interested in celebrity dating news. Actually, I don't care about other people's love lives in general. I was always like that, even before I became an actor. My long-time friends know this about me. I don't pay a lot of attention to their love life, since I don't care about it. When they tell me that things are good, I tell them, 'Nice.'. And when they break up, I say, 'Oh, You broke up. You'll meet someone new.'.", he said, laughing.
Jung Hae In
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'holyhaein' 'sooyaaa__' 'bohyunahn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.