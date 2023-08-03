[SBS Star] "I Didn't Know" 'Mutual Friend' Jung Hae In Mentions JISOO & Ahn Bo Hyun's Dating News

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In talked about the recently announced couple, JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Ahn Bo Hyun.On August 3, Jung Hae In had an interview about his latest work, Netflix's series, 'D.P. Season 2', which premiered on July 28.Major news, however, hit the internet before his interview.A news source reported that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their relationship.Since the news broke, many have been wondering about how they first met, since they seem to have no clear connection.Then, online users found one mutual celebrity friend of JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun: Jung Hae In.Some questioned whether Jung Hae In set them up.JISOO co-starred with Jung Hae In in JTBC's 2021 drama, 'Snowdrop'.Jung Hae In seemed to become close with JISOO after the drama.Last year, he went to see BLACKPINK's concert and shared his photo with JISOO on his Instagram.Another friend of the actor is Ahn Bo Hyun, 35, the same age as him.They have been seen leaving friendly comments on each other's Instagram postings.Last year, Ahn Bo Hyun shared a snapshot of the two of them on his account.During his interview, Jung Hae In was asked about JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun's news, since he is their mutual friend.Contrary to what some may believe, the actor claimed he was unaware of their relationship."I didn't know.", he said, "I read about it as I looked through the entertainment news section of an online platform just before this interview. Even now, it's still featured as one of the most popular entertainment news pieces on the site. I wish they have a long and beautiful relationship."The actor resumed, "I'm not really interested in celebrity dating news. Actually, I don't care about other people's love lives in general. I was always like that, even before I became an actor. My long-time friends know this about me. I don't pay a lot of attention to their love life, since I don't care about it. When they tell me that things are good, I tell them, 'Nice.'. And when they break up, I say, 'Oh, You broke up. You'll meet someone new.'.", he said, laughing.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'holyhaein' 'sooyaaa__' 'bohyunahn' Instagram)(SBS Star)