[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Claims that She Is Prettier than Her Sister TWICE JEONGYEON
Published 2023.08.03 14:40 View Count
Actress Gong Seung-yeon claimed that she is prettier than her younger sister JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE. 

On August 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Gong Seung-yeon made a guest appearance. 

When the host Choi Hwa-jeong saw Gong Seung-yeon walking into the studio, she exclaimed, "You're so pretty, Seung-yeon!" 

After that, Choi Hwa-jeong mentioned JEONGYEON's beauty, "JEONGYEON has a tiny face with all the beautiful features in it, but you're also absolutely beautiful. How are both of you so gorgeous like that?" 

Laughing, Gong Seung-yeon replied, "We look kind of different though. I'm definitely prettier. But I must say, JEONGYEON has a better personality." 

"I'm the first child, and JEONGYEON is the last one. We have another sister, who isn't in the same industry. Unlike us, she's an office worker. She has the face of both of us; half mine and half JEONGYEON's." 

When asked who she looked more like, Gong Seung-yeon stated that she resembled their father, whereas JEONGYEON resembled their mother.
Gong Seung-yeon
While this fun conversation went on, JEONGYEON sent a text to the production team of 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'. 

In her text, JEONGYEON shared that Gong Seung-yeon was in fact faking her personality, trying to seem feminine on air when she is far from being feminine. 

The production team showed Gong Seung-yeon the text, and she responded with a laugh, "Okay, she may think like that, but I've got to say that I'm the most feminine one out of the three." 

She continued, "JEONGYEON is kind of a tomboy, and our sister in between is like that too. I'm honestly the most feminine one." 
Gong Seung-yeon
Then, Choi Hwa-jeong curiously asked, "What was it like growing up with them?", in which Gong Seung-yeon answered, "When we were younger, I used to boss both my sisters around." 

She explained, "I used to tell them to do this and that all the time. That might be why, but they clean my house when they come to visit me even to this day." 

"Since the second one and I are only a year different, we constantly fought. JEONGYEON, trying to stop our fight, used to get hit a lot. Most of the time, we fought over food.", then clarified that they were on good terms now by saying, "Don't worry. We're super close with one another now!" 
Gong Seung-yeon
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '0seungyeon' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
