[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Actor Ahn Bo Hyun Are Confirmed to Be Dating
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Actor Ahn Bo Hyun Are Confirmed to Be Dating

Published 2023.08.03 13:21 Updated 2023.08.03 13:29
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Actor Ahn Bo Hyun Are Confirmed to Be Dating
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are confirmed to be dating.

On August 3, news outlet 'Dispatch' reported that JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun have confirmed their relationship.

According to reports, JISOO said, "It is careful to talk about our relationship since it is in the beginning step.", and added, "I have feelings for him. We are getting to know each other."

This is the first time that a BLACKPINK member has ever spoken out about their dating life.

The news outlet also reported that Ahn Bo Hyun said he felt the same way about JISOO, too.

The actor reportedly acknowledged their budding romance and stated he respected JISOO's opinion.

Each of their agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the reports of them dating.

JISOO is 28, seven years younger than Ahn Bo Hyun, 35.
JISOO Ahn Bo Hyun
They share a passion for acting and singing, and it is said to bring them closer together.

JISOO is a singer who also made her acting debut in JTBC's drama, 'Snowdrop'.

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun has shown interest in singing by contributing to the soundtrack for his latest drama, tvN's 'See You in My 19th Life'.

"They have a lot of things in common, in acting, singing, and even their interest in fashion. They are in a great, mature relationship where they thoughtfully care for each other.", their mutual acquaintance reportedly said.
JISOO Ahn Bo Hyun
According to the report, JISOO and Ahn Bo Hyun were caught meeting at the parking lot of JISOO's place, a high-rise residence in Yongsan, Seoul.

JISOO is a renowned homebody who spends most of the time in her place, coming back home after schedules abroad. 

The couple went on a low-key date the day after JISOO got back from her concert abroad, the news outlet reported.

A close acquaintance of the two reportedly informed the media that the couple had to be selective about where they went on dates since JISOO is a member of the internationally famous girl group, BLACKPINK.
JISOO Ahn Bo Hyun
July was a busy month for Ahn Bo Hyun, starring in tvN's drama 'See You in My 19th Life' and tvN's television show, 'Busan Boys: Sydney Bound'.

Regardless of how busy his life was, Ahn Bo Hyun always made time to drop by JISOO's place, the news outlet reported.

During his trips to Yongsan, he wore casual clothes but always concealed his face with a hat, a mask, or sunglasses, they said.

Ahn Bo Hyun's acquaintance has reportedly mentioned how considerate he is to JISOO.

"Ahn Bo Hyun compromised his schedules to meet JISOO since she was rarely in Korea.", they reportedly said.

(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' 'bohyunahn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
>
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.