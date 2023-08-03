뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Says 'Squid Game' Director Created Something Out of Nothing for Season 2


[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Says Squid Game Director Created Something Out of Nothing for Season 2
Actor Lee Byung Hun praised 'Squid Game' director talent to the skies. 

On August 1, Lee Byung Hun's press interview was released online. 

During the interview, Lee Byung Hun mentioned being part of Netflix's highly-anticipated series 'Squid Game 2'; he played the role of the Front Man in the first season.  

It was previously revealed that the team of 'Squid Game 2' kicked off their shooting last month, but Lee Byung Hun said he still has not been called in for any shoots yet.
Lee Byung Hun
Regarding the second season of 'Squid Game', Lee Byung Hun stated, "Since I've worked with Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of 'Squid Game', for a movie before, we're very close to each other. Hwang Dong-hyuk initially never planned for the show to have a sequel." 

The actor continued, "After wrapping up 'Squid Game', we went out for dinner. Over dinner, I asked him what it was like for him to make a series. He was like, 'I've lost six teeth due to stress. I'm never doing a television show again.' But it was the show's global success that got him to make a sequel.", then he joked, "My guess is... He has more teeth than the rest of us." 

Joking aside, Lee Byung Hun noted that he was impressed with the 'Squid Game 2' script, "When I read the script for the second season, I felt like the director was a true storyteller. Creating something out of nothing, that's what it was. 'Squid Game' was a show that originally wasn't intended to have a second season, so the script amazed me even more. I thought to myself, 'Wow, Hwang Dong-hyuk is genius.'" 

As much as the next season of 'Squid Game' is in the center of the world's attention, many international publishers have come up with theories about the possible plot of 'Squid Game 2'. 

However, Lee Byung Hun emphasized that no theories that have been discussed so far are near the actual plot, "I've read lots of speculative articles, but none of them were even near the actual plot." 
Lee Byung Hun
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' is about 456 cash-strapped people competing in children's games to win a ton of cash after accepting a strange invitation. 

In 2022, 'Squid Game' earned a total of 14 nominations at the American major awards ceremony 'Emmy Awards', the most ever for a non-English-language show. 

In the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won four awards in total, including 'Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series' to Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series' to actor Lee Jung Jae, 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' to Jung Hoyeon and 'Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Award' to actress Lee You Mi. 

The second season of this 2021 worldwide-beloved series 'Squid Game' is currently in production, and is planned to be unveiled next year. 
Squid Game
(Credit= BH Entertainment, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
