[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Proves JYP Ent. Trainee Past by Showing Off Amazing Dance Moves

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop proved his JYP Entertainment trainee past by showing off incredible dance moves at a fan meeting.In July, Ahn Hyo Seop held his first-ever fan meeting in Korea titled, 'THE PRESENT SHOW: Here and Now' at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium.Ahn Hyo Seop began the event by appearing on stage while singing 'I'm Your Man' by singer John Park, making thousands of fans go wild.After beautifully singing the song, he sat down for a good long conversation with them; he talked about the characters he had played so far, shared fun behind-the-scenes stories of his projects and more.During the opening of the second half of the fan meeting, Ahn Hyo Seop gave fans a special gift: dance.He danced to American singer Tone Stith's 'Let Me', then K-pop boy group BIGBANG TAEYANG's 'VIBE' next.Looking confident than ever, Ahn Hyo Seop was totally in the groove on this day.He is an actor, but he danced so flawlessly that it seemed as if he was born to be a dancer.If there was a person who did not know he was an actor, he would totally be able to fool them if he said he was a K-pop star; that was how great his dance was.Following his outstanding performance, Ahn Hyo Seop suddenly turned shy and blushed.With a red face, he told the audience why he decided to dance at this fan meeting."Since it's my first fan meeting in Korea, I wanted to make it special. Before the fan meeting, I kept thinking to myself, 'What would be the kind of thing you could only see at a fan meeting?' I went with dancing. Did I make the right choice? I hope you liked it, everyone."As the audience learned the sweet reason why he danced, they cheered for him hard.Previously, it was revealed that Ahn Hyo Seop trained at JYP Entertainment with the members of boy group GOT7, even living in the dorm with them.He explained that he failed to become part of the GOT7 pre-debut team even though he tried his best.Instead of entering the K-pop industry, he entered the acting world in 2015.(Credit= Online Community, 'PURIN 푸린' 'ㄴㅍ' YouTube)(SBS Star)