[SBS Star] HYUNGWON Shares an Incident He Had Filming the Water Dance in 'Love Me a Little' MV

HYUNGWON of K-pop boy group MONSTA X shared an episode he had while shooting the music video for 'Love Me a Little'.On August 2, SHOWNU and HYUNGWON of MONSTA X appeared as guests on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by comedian Lee Eunji.For the first time in the group's history, SHOWNU and HYUNGWON formed a subunit from MONSTA X.The duo released their first album, 'The Unseen' on July 25.After its release, SHOWNU and HYUNGWON have been performing their title track, 'Love Me a Little' on stages of music shows.The host questioned them about which part of 'Love Me a Little' choreography they feel the most difficult.HYUNGWON said, "There's this move during the last chorus that I struggled with a lot at first. We bend backward and then straighten up again using only core muscles.""On every stage for the song, I get the most nervous right before that move.", he said.Then added, "I might not be able to get up after bending my body backward. I get nervous, worrying if that might happen on the stage.""So, we made a pact. We decided to sing our part while sitting down if we ever fail to stand up.", said SHOWNU, making the host laugh.HYUNGWON joked that they would have to make a beat with their bare mouths because there is no singing at that point of the song.SHOWNU said he had a problem with the move, too, but a little different from HYUNGWON's one."In my case, I don't really struggle with the move. But I do sometimes get overly excited and bend over too much. HYUNGWON experienced a muscle cramp, and I did, too, two days later.", SHOWNU added, laughing.HYUNGWON shared an incident he had during filming the music video, which happened because of that particular dance move.In the latter part of the 'Love Me a Little' music video, HYUNGWON and SHOWNU dance with the dancers in the shallow water.With the light, the dancing, and the splash, the scene glamorously captures HYUNGWON and SHOWNU.However, what happened to HYUNGWON filming the scene was not so glamorous."We were shooting the water dance scene, and we had to do the mentioned dance. I bent backward and tried to stand up but failed. I fell into the water.", he explained.(Credit= 'KBS CoolFM' 'starshipTV' 'Mnet K-POP' YouTube)(SBS Star)