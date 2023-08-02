[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Tells Her Mother's Response to Her Grand Prize Win with 'The Glory'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Hye Kyo shared her mother's response to her big win with 'The Glory'.On August 1, Song Hye Kyo's recent interview was released online.In this interview, Song Hye Kyo discussed her win at an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Series Awards' last month, where she won 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for her performance as 'Moon Dong-eun' in Netflix's popular series 'The Glory'.During her acceptance speech at that time, she thanked 'The Glory' team, agency staff, friends, family, and herself as well.While she openly praised herself for the first time since debut in 1996, she could not help but tear up, making everyone watching her emotional too.Not only was she happy to receive a meaningful and great award, but her mother was also delighted, Song Hye Kyo revealed."My mom was so happy about my win. As soon as the awards ceremony was over, I called her. I think she was happier since I had received it with amazing work that she loved. She really enjoyed watching 'The Glory'.""She's far from a subjective person. If it's not a good series, she wouldn't watch it even if I'm in it. Whenever my project's about to come out, I certainly worry about the public's response to it, but I tend to worry more about whether my mom would like it or not. Her response and the public's response always seem to be the same, so...", she added, chuckling.Then, Song Hye Kyo went to state why she wanted to receive an award so badly, "I wanted to receive an award at 'Blue Dragon Series Awards', not because I did such an incredible job in the series or anything, but 'The Glory' was just one exceptional project that was made with so much hard work. So, I thought taking home an award at one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies would make all of us smile."She continued, "The genre of 'The Glory' was different from the other projects I've completed up to now. I know that I wasn't perfect in it, but I tried hard at pulling off a role that is completely new to me, and I received lots of love with my role, so I did think it would be nice if I received an award."After premiering in December last year, 'The Glory' took off very quickly; it soon became one of the most-loved series worldwide.(Credit= Netflix Korea, Blue Dragon Series Awards)(SBS Star)