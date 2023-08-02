뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Tells Her Mother's Response to Her Grand Prize Win with 'The Glory'
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Tells Her Mother's Response to Her Grand Prize Win with 'The Glory'

Published 2023.08.02 16:38 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Tells Her Mothers Response to Her Grand Prize Win with The Glory
Actress Song Hye Kyo shared her mother's response to her big win with 'The Glory'. 

On August 1, Song Hye Kyo's recent interview was released online. 

In this interview, Song Hye Kyo discussed her win at an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Series Awards' last month, where she won 'Daesang' (the grand prize) for her performance as 'Moon Dong-eun' in Netflix's popular series 'The Glory'. 

During her acceptance speech at that time, she thanked 'The Glory' team, agency staff, friends, family, and herself as well. 

While she openly praised herself for the first time since debut in 1996, she could not help but tear up, making everyone watching her emotional too. 
Song Hye Kyo
Not only was she happy to receive a meaningful and great award, but her mother was also delighted, Song Hye Kyo revealed. 

"My mom was so happy about my win. As soon as the awards ceremony was over, I called her. I think she was happier since I had received it with amazing work that she loved. She really enjoyed watching 'The Glory'." 

"She's far from a subjective person. If it's not a good series, she wouldn't watch it even if I'm in it. Whenever my project's about to come out, I certainly worry about the public's response to it, but I tend to worry more about whether my mom would like it or not. Her response and the public's response always seem to be the same, so...", she added, chuckling.  
Song Hye Kyo
Then, Song Hye Kyo went to state why she wanted to receive an award so badly, "I wanted to receive an award at 'Blue Dragon Series Awards', not because I did such an incredible job in the series or anything, but 'The Glory' was just one exceptional project that was made with so much hard work. So, I thought taking home an award at one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies would make all of us smile." 

She continued, "The genre of 'The Glory' was different from the other projects I've completed up to now. I know that I wasn't perfect in it, but I tried hard at pulling off a role that is completely new to me, and I received lots of love with my role, so I did think it would be nice if I received an award." 
Song Hye Kyo
After premiering in December last year, 'The Glory' took off very quickly; it soon became one of the most-loved series worldwide. 

(Credit= Netflix Korea, Blue Dragon Series Awards)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.