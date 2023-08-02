뉴스
[SBS Star] INFINITE Tell Why They Feel Uncomfortable with Hoobaes at a Music Show Backstage
Published 2023.08.02
2010-debuted K-pop boy group INFINTE shared that they feel uncomfortable and awkward being at a music show backstage these days. 

On July 28, the two members of INFINITE―L and Lee Sung Yeol's press interview was released online. 

During this interview, L shared his excitement about coming back to the K-pop industry with his group members in five and a half years. 

"In the new song, we blended in the existing beloved INFINITE sounds with the K-pop audio that is in trend right now. Each one of us was very much involved in producing the album; we voted on the title track in our group chat and stuff. Whenever I'm with INFINITE members, it almost feels as if I've returned to my past self. This promotion's going to be fun!" 

However, L stated that he was rather worried than excited regarding them going on music shows with younger generation hoobae K-pop groups during their album promotion. 

L said, "I'm afraid that we're going to be referred to as K-pop fossils. To be honest, I feel uncomfortable being around hoobae groups. I'm planning on not leaving our waiting room until the end of the recording." 
Lee Sung Yeol commented, "Yeah, when we went to record 'Show! Music Core' the other day, none of us was brave enough to step outside the waiting room. We couldn't even go to the restroom as many times as we wanted to, because we were so scared to go out."

He continued, "When we had to, all hoobae groups stepped aside for us, clearing the way so that we could get through, and loudly told us the name of their group. Overwhelmed by their presence, I quietly mumbled to myself, 'Hi, I'm INFINITE...'" 
Reporters laughed upon hearing their amusing story, then asked, "These days though, K-pop acts with new songs 'must' do a dance challenge with each other. It's really become a must now. How are you going to do that in that case?" 

With a big laugh, Lee Sung Yeol replied, "You're right. But we must say... We're scared to do a dance challenge with them. I mean, when we had to go to the restroom, we went as far as this: we asked the whole room, 'Does anybody want to go to the restroom?', each time." 

"About three of us went to the restroom together, tightly holding hands with each other. It was that bad. So, yeah. I don't know how we're going to do a dance challenge.", he added. 
INFINITE dropped their new album '13egin' on July 31, making their long-awaited comeback since the group's last release 'TOP SEED' in January 2018. 

(Credit= 'IFNT.Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
