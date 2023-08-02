[SBS Star] INFINITE Tell Why They Feel Uncomfortable with Hoobaes at a Music Show Backstage

On July 28, the two members of INFINITE―L and Lee Sung Yeol's press interview was released online.
During this interview, L shared his excitement about coming back to the K-pop industry with his group members in five and a half years.
"In the new song, we blended in the existing beloved INFINITE sounds with the K-pop audio that is in trend right now. Each one of us was very much involved in producing the album; we voted on the title track in our group chat and stuff. Whenever I'm with INFINITE members, it almost feels as if I've returned to my past self. This promotion's going to be fun!"
However, L stated that he was rather worried than excited regarding them going on music shows with younger generation hoobae K-pop groups during their album promotion.
L said, "I'm afraid that we're going to be referred to as K-pop fossils. To be honest, I feel uncomfortable being around hoobae groups. I'm planning on not leaving our waiting room until the end of the recording."
He continued, "When we had to, all hoobae groups stepped aside for us, clearing the way so that we could get through, and loudly told us the name of their group. Overwhelmed by their presence, I quietly mumbled to myself, 'Hi, I'm INFINITE...'"
With a big laugh, Lee Sung Yeol replied, "You're right. But we must say... We're scared to do a dance challenge with them. I mean, when we had to go to the restroom, we went as far as this: we asked the whole room, 'Does anybody want to go to the restroom?', each time."
"About three of us went to the restroom together, tightly holding hands with each other. It was that bad. So, yeah. I don't know how we're going to do a dance challenge.", he added.
(Credit= 'IFNT.Official' Facebook)
(SBS Star)