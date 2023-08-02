[SBS Star] "He Used to Look Like…" Celebrity Personal Trainer Tells How Kim Woo Bin Built His Body

Yang Chi-seung appeared as a guest on the August 1 episode of SBS' television show, 'Strong Heart League' and talked about his celebrity clients.
The trainer began by expressing how busy he is, that he had to rearrange many appointments with celebrities to be on the show.
Kim Woo Bin is one of many stars Yang Chi-seung has trained.
Yang Chi-seung was introduced at the opening of the show as the man behind the muscular body of Kim Woo Bin shown in SBS' drama, 'The Heirs'.
"Kim Woo Bin looked a bit like a pencil when he first stepped foot in our gym. He was very tall and lean.", the trainer said.
Kim Woo Bin had to film a scene that required him to expose his upper body for 'The Heirs' at the time.
According to Yang Chi-seung, the actor sought his help in preparing for the scene.
Then, the trainer revealed that Kim Woo Bin's recent social media post surprised him.
"A member of our gym recently told me, 'Hey, it seemed like Kim Woo Bin switched to another gym.'."
It was because of one social media post that Kim Woo Bin uploaded, said Yang Chi-seung.
The actor posted a snapshot from a gym, and it was not Yang Chi-seung's gym.
"Kim Woo Bin, have I done something wrong? We had good times, remember?", he stated.
Earlier in the show, the trainer made a shocking reveal that he hardly turns on the air conditioner in his gym, even when it is steaming hot in Korea these days.
"Let's together make a great body once more. I'll be waiting for you.", he added, breaking huge laughter from the other guests in the studio.
Then he went on to share how he made it as a trainer in a highly competitive industry and his tips on how to get in shape.
