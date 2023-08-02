뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Used to Look Like…" Celebrity Personal Trainer Tells How Kim Woo Bin Built His Body
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Used to Look Like…" Celebrity Personal Trainer Tells How Kim Woo Bin Built His Body

Published 2023.08.02 15:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Used to Look Like…" Celebrity Personal Trainer Tells How Kim Woo Bin Built His Body
Entertainer/celebrity personal trainer Yang Chi-seung recalled how actor Kim Woo Bin built his formerly slender body into a muscular one.

Yang Chi-seung appeared as a guest on the August 1 episode of SBS' television show, 'Strong Heart League' and talked about his celebrity clients.

The trainer began by expressing how busy he is, that he had to rearrange many appointments with celebrities to be on the show.

Kim Woo Bin is one of many stars Yang Chi-seung has trained.

Yang Chi-seung was introduced at the opening of the show as the man behind the muscular body of Kim Woo Bin shown in SBS' drama, 'The Heirs'.

"Kim Woo Bin looked a bit like a pencil when he first stepped foot in our gym. He was very tall and lean.", the trainer said.

Kim Woo Bin had to film a scene that required him to expose his upper body for 'The Heirs' at the time.

According to Yang Chi-seung, the actor sought his help in preparing for the scene.
Kim Woo Bin
"Kim Woo Bin diligently worked on his upper body for days. He was too busy shooting movies and dramas at the time that he didn't have time to go to the gym. So, I helped set up a home gym in his place. I instructed him on everything, including which exercise equipment to install and how to plan his workout routine."

Then, the trainer revealed that Kim Woo Bin's recent social media post surprised him.

"A member of our gym recently told me, 'Hey, it seemed like Kim Woo Bin switched to another gym.'."

It was because of one social media post that Kim Woo Bin uploaded, said Yang Chi-seung.

The actor posted a snapshot from a gym, and it was not Yang Chi-seung's gym.
Kim Woo Bin
After saying that, the trainer turned to the camera and left a video message for the actor, who used to be his client.

"Kim Woo Bin, have I done something wrong? We had good times, remember?", he stated.

Earlier in the show, the trainer made a shocking reveal that he hardly turns on the air conditioner in his gym, even when it is steaming hot in Korea these days.
Kim Woo Bin
But for Kim Woo Bin, the trainer said that he will "turn the electric fan and air conditioner on".

"Let's together make a great body once more. I'll be waiting for you.", he added, breaking huge laughter from the other guests in the studio.

Then he went on to share how he made it as a trainer in a highly competitive industry and his tips on how to get in shape.
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, SBS The Heirs, '___kimwoobin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.