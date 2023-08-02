[SBS Star] "He Used to Look Like…" Celebrity Personal Trainer Tells How Kim Woo Bin Built His Body

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer/celebrity personal trainer Yang Chi-seung recalled how actor Kim Woo Bin built his formerly slender body into a muscular one.Yang Chi-seung appeared as a guest on the August 1 episode of SBS' television show, 'Strong Heart League' and talked about his celebrity clients.The trainer began by expressing how busy he is, that he had to rearrange many appointments with celebrities to be on the show.Kim Woo Bin is one of many stars Yang Chi-seung has trained.Yang Chi-seung was introduced at the opening of the show as the man behind the muscular body of Kim Woo Bin shown in SBS' drama, 'The Heirs'."Kim Woo Bin looked a bit like a pencil when he first stepped foot in our gym. He was very tall and lean.", the trainer said.Kim Woo Bin had to film a scene that required him to expose his upper body for 'The Heirs' at the time.According to Yang Chi-seung, the actor sought his help in preparing for the scene."Kim Woo Bin diligently worked on his upper body for days. He was too busy shooting movies and dramas at the time that he didn't have time to go to the gym. So, I helped set up a home gym in his place. I instructed him on everything, including which exercise equipment to install and how to plan his workout routine."Then, the trainer revealed that Kim Woo Bin's recent social media post surprised him."A member of our gym recently told me, 'Hey, it seemed like Kim Woo Bin switched to another gym.'."It was because of one social media post that Kim Woo Bin uploaded, said Yang Chi-seung.The actor posted a snapshot from a gym, and it was not Yang Chi-seung's gym.After saying that, the trainer turned to the camera and left a video message for the actor, who used to be his client."Kim Woo Bin, have I done something wrong? We had good times, remember?", he stated.Earlier in the show, the trainer made a shocking reveal that he hardly turns on the air conditioner in his gym, even when it is steaming hot in Korea these days.But for Kim Woo Bin, the trainer said that he will "turn the electric fan and air conditioner on"."Let's together make a great body once more. I'll be waiting for you.", he added, breaking huge laughter from the other guests in the studio.Then he went on to share how he made it as a trainer in a highly competitive industry and his tips on how to get in shape.(Credit= SBS Strong Heart League, SBS The Heirs, '___kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)