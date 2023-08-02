[SBS Star] "Due to that, I Can't..." Park Seo Jun Shares the Scariest Experience with a Stalker

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun stated that his creepy stalker experience is why he does not like making his personal life public.On August 1, Park Seo Jun sat down for an interview with the press.In this interview, Park Seo Jun carefully revealed a reason he did not give much detail regarding his dating rumors with YouTuber/singer xooos last month."I wasn't like this about my life outside work before. There is why I became this way."After asking reporters if they had stalker experience, he began sharing his story, "There was this car that followed me around everywhere. The person in the car always knew where I was going that he/she would sometimes get to the destination first."He continued, "Every time I got out of my car at the parking lot, that car would either be there already or arrive soon after, even at my apartment. There were times when a different car came, but it was the same person in the car. I went through that for like two months. It was so terrifying. That experience made me want to stop sharing too much of my day-to-day life with the public."Bitterly, the actor added, "Because of what happened to me, my family is also cautious of everything they do. I used to upload photos of my family online, but I regret it now that my family and I are experiencing things like this in return. These days, I don't know how much to talk about my personal life because my words may negatively affect people around me."At the end of the topic, Park Seo Jun surprisingly mentioned that his stalker was in fact not done creepily stalking him, "What I described was my experience in the past, but similar things still occur to me every now and then. I feel like it was these stalkers who changed the way I think about making my private life known to the public."Back on June 20, one news outlet reported that Park Seo Jun and xooos were in a relationship with one another.Both Park Seo Jun's and xooos' agencies responded to this report by stating that they were unable to confirm anything because it was a personal matter.The next day, at the press conference for his upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia', Park Seo Jun gave a brief and vague response to the rumors.He said, "I feel pressured and uncomfortable to disclose my private life to the public. That's just the kind of person I am. I don't think I can say more about it than this, because it's a private matter as well."(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)