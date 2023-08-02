뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Talks about Playing Married Couple with Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia'
Published 2023.08.02
Actor Park Seo Jun talked about his experience in playing a married couple with actress Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia'.

On August 1, Park Seo Jun discussed the upcoming disaster-thriller film 'Concrete Utopia', set to premiere on August 9.

The film's setting is Seoul, devastated after a massive earthquake.

Park Seo Jun and Park Bo Young portray a loving couple, 'Min-seong' (Park Seo Jun) and 'Myung-hwa' (Park Bo Young) who enjoy their sweet newlywed life together despite the disaster.
Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young
Park Seo Jun talked about his experience working with Park Bo Young for the first time.

"We were comfortable around each other from the first place. There was enough time for us to have conversations and bond. They sometimes rearranged the set between takes, so there were plenty of opportunities." the actor explained.

"I've seen some of Park Bo Young's work before, and I felt like I know her. We were comfortable practicing the lines together."
Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young
The film skips the romance between 'Min-seong' and 'Myung-hwa' and how they eventually ended up getting married.
 
During the interview, Park Seo Jun described what he imagined their relationship to be like.

"Park Bo Young and I took photographs of us as 'Min-seong' and 'Myung-hwa', a regular couple on a regular date, to use as props in the film. I don't actually know what ordinary couples do on their dates. But we tried to capture the everyday life of 'Min-seong' and 'Myung-hwa'. We took pictures of them on dates in romantic spots or engaging in recreational activities.", he said.

He continued, "I imagined them being busy throughout the week that the only time they could go on a real date was on the weekends. I pictured 'Min-seong' and 'Myung-hwa' as the kind of couple who naturally share their daily life, support each other in their careers, and dream of a future together."
Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young
Recently, lovely pictures of 'Min-seong' and 'Myung-hwa' have been uploaded to an Instagram account in the name of 'Min-seong'.

The idea came from the film's director Um Tae-hwa, says Park Seo Jun.

"Park Bo Young and I took a lot of prop photos, but they only ended up being used in one scene. So the director suggested they create a fake social media account and post the photos there. Plus, he thought that it could be useful to explain the couple's backstory before the film's release.", he added.
Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young
(Credit= awesome.ent, LOTTE Entertainment, 'min_castle0809' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
