[SBS Star] "She Raised Me Alone" JOSHUA's Mother Recently Moved to Korea·He Bought Her a House

JOSHUA of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN shared that his mother recently moved to Korea, and he bought her a house.On July 29-premiered entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego', the two members of SEVENTEEN―JOSHUA and HOSHI―made a guest appearance.During the talk, HOSHI talked about having a year-older sister, "We used to fight all the time. After I became a trainee though, we began to root for each other as we didn't get to see each other that often."Then, JOSHUA revealed that he is the only child, but he loves being the only child.He explained, "Whenever I tell people that I'm the only child, they would look at me as if they're worried that I'll feel lonely, but I've never felt that way. I've always had such good friends around, so it was all good."Another host Ji Suk-jin commented, "Speaking of your family, JOSHUA, I recently heard you did an amazing thing for your mom. I heard that you bought her a house."Shyly smiling, JOSHUA replied, "Yes, you're right. I did. I did buy her a house. She lived in the States, but I wanted her to live in Korea from now on, so I purchased a house in Korea for her."Following that, JOSHUA shared how much his mother worked hard to raise him in the United States all by herself, "Here's why I bought her a house: my mom raised me alone. She worked so much, seven days a week. She was an oriental doctor, but ran a restaurant on the side as well.""Ever since I was a child, I wanted to buy her something that she wants. Hence, a house in Korea. She's quit her job now, because I told her not to work anymore. I mean, I can work hard for her, you know."; everything he said seem to show how much he cared about his mother.Regarding JOSHUA's mother, HOSHI commented, "His mom is really cool. When we went to Los Angeles for our concert tour, JOSHUA went to meet his friends after our concert. I had nothing to do, so I hung out with his mom."With a chuckle, he continued, "We went out for a meal together, and she gave me acupuncture treatment as well. I no longer felt pain in my shoulders after that!"(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, 'joshu_acoustic' Instagram)(SBS Star)