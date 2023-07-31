[SBS Star] Tablo Is About to Go Broke Because of Ha-ru's Love for BTS·Stray Kids·SEVENTEEN?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High revealed that his daughter Ha-ru is crazy about some K-pop acts.On July 28, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ's YouTube show was unveiled.During their talk, Tablo mentioned the first time he met Kim Jae Joong; it was when Kim Jae Joong was a member of boy group TVXQ!.Tablo said, "We made our debut in the same year, did you know that? I remember bumping into you in the restroom of KBS' music show 'Music Bank' recording studio. It took us like two to three years to gain some fame, but you guys became big almost instantly with your debut track 'Hug'."He continued, "On the day when we won our first-ever trophy on a music show, TVXQ! was one of the nominees. I think it was the time when you guys were promoting 'Rising Sun'."After exchanging fun memories of their past with one another, Tablo started speaking about his daughter, who is known for her appearance in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'."You know, she once wrote that my surname was 'Ta'. She basically thought my last name was 'Ta' and 'Blo' was my first name. I was so shocked when I saw her wrote that on her school work. I was like, 'You're 'Lee Ha-ru', and obviously, you and I share the same surname! Why did you think mine was 'Ta'?"Kim Jae Joong laughed upon listening to this cute episode about Ha-ru, and asked if she had any favorite K-pop groups.Tablo immediately answered, "Oh yes, she does. She's into BTS, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN. Because of her, I know tons of K-pop songs. To be honest with you, I truly believe it's about time the K-pop industry give me something, because... They make good money all thanks to me."He elaborated on what he meant by that, "These days, each album comes out in different versions. Some are released in as many as 20 kinds. But since Ha-ru likes various K-pop groups, so... I'm always buying a great number of albums. The cashier at the record store near my house laugh about this."Kim Jae Joong, who is not familiar with the current K-pop album system, asked, "But can't she just listen to the songs online? Why does she buy have to buy CDs?"With a sigh, Tablo answered, "No, you need to buy CDs for photocards. I'm about to go broke because of her love for K-pop groups.", making Kim Jae Joong go, "Ah, I get it!", then also laugh hard.(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube, 'blobyblo' Instagram)(SBS Star)