[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Cried Every Time He Thought He Performed Badly When He Was Flawless?

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS described how passionate his fellow group member JUNGKOOK is about all his performances.On July 29, JUNGKOOK guested on SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'.While going over JUNGKOOK's career achievements during their conversation, SUGA mentioned JUNGKOOK performing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar last year."I mean, seriously, how did you make that happen in the first place? I was so impressed. I couldn't stop saying, 'He's so amazing.', when I was watching your performance. I kept on going, 'That's our group's maknae right there.' But I also felt super proud as Korean."JUNGKOOK commented, "I arrived in Qatar like five days before the opening ceremony. Before heading there, I just thought, 'Okay, the only thing I need to do in Qatar is to rehearse.' It turned out there were lots of things that needed to be changed. What I meant by that was... No dance moves were made for me; only the dancers were supposed to dance. But I believed that would be weird, so I learned all their moves. We also made some necessary changes until the ceremony, and practiced hard."Smiling widely, SUGA stated, "When I watched your performance, this was what I thought: 'He's just a definition of a superstar. He should never leave the stage; it's where he belongs.'"But JUNGKOOK said he was not satisfied with his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony, "As I was coming down the stage, I kept thinking to myself, 'I could've done it a lot better.'"SUGA responded, "What? No. You always say that. It's good that you have such a strong desire to perform well, but you've really got to start looking at things objectively. Do you remember crying every time you thought you performed badly?"JUNGKOOK laughed and admitted it, then SUGA added, "Back in the day, you could never get over your 'poor' performance. You were like that even three to four years ago. But it seemed like you've grown up after you took some time off work, and had the time to yourself."At the end of their talk, JUNGKOOK shared love for his solo debut single 'Seven', and plans for other solo releases this year.He said, "After 'Seven', I'm planning on dropping another single, then a mini album before November. But I don't know. I want a song like 'Seven' for my second solo single, but I haven't found any song like that one yet."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)