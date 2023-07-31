[SBS Star] VIDEO: V Surprises Fans by Unexpectedly Joining JUNGKOOK's Encore Stage on 'Inkigayo'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS surprised fans at 'Inkigayo' by unexpectedly coming on stage during his group member JUNGKOOK's encore stage.On July 30 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', JUNGKOOK won first place with his solo song 'Seven'.Following the announcement that JUNGKOOK won, his eyes widened in big surprise.He said, "Wow, I honestly didn't expect myself to win the trophy today. I made a good start with 'Seven', so I'll keep improving to become a better singer. I'll make sure I bring you guys great music. Thank you!"Then, JUNGKOOK bowed to other K-pop acts around, and began performing 'Seven' as an encore performance.During the encore performance, fans there screamed at the top of their lungs after seeing someone unexpected coming up on stage.It was V; he unexpectedly joined JUNGKOOK in the middle of the encore performance.Once V joined him, he danced to 'Seven' next to JUNGKOOK with the brightest smile on his face.JUNGKOOK seemed truly happy about V's visit to 'Inkigayo' to show him support for his solo activities.They both seemed to have a blast during their performance together; their cute performance made fans smile ear to ear.Unfortunately though, the two BTS members' special stage was not aired on 'Inkigayo'.Only those lucky ones who were at 'Inkigayo' studio on that day witnessed this special stage.On-site fan-recorded photos and videos were uploaded online at the end of the show, but fans are really hoping to watch the full version of them two.At the moment, a lot of fans are asking 'Inkigayo' production team to release the full version of JUNGKOOK's encore performance online.JUNGKOOK dropped 'Seven' on July 14, officially making his solo debut.(Credit= Online Community, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)