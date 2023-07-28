뉴스
[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Tearful Behind-the-Scenes Story of Her Mega-Hit Track 'Some'
Published 2023.07.28 17:51 View Count
SOYOU of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR received commercial success with her popular track 'Some', but making it gave her a hard time, she said.

On July 26, SOYOU starred in the 44th episode of a YouTube show hosted by announcer Kang Ji-young.

The host started the talk by addressing some people's perception of SOYOU, that she is intimidating looking.

"Sometimes people get intimidated by me, and I can sense that.", SOYOU admitted.
During the show, which is intended to be "annoying", the host made a joke by faking a news story about SOYOU's badass image.

"Many of the songs on which SOYOU has collaborated or been featured achieved chart success. However, it turns out that she had been pressuring other artists to feature her in their music."

The host continued by asking SOYOU, "So, how many times did that happen?", making the singer bust out laughing.

"I never did!", SOYOU said, and she started her explanation.

"Most of the time, the musicians who wanted me on their song offered me first, or the agency forced me to do it. One example is 'Some'."
SOYOU and singer JunggiGo collaborated on the 2014 song 'Some', which also features Lil Boi of the hip-hop duo Geeks.

The song dominated the music charts in Korea, spending as many as 62 consecutive weeks at the top of them.

However, SOYOU says that the process of creating it was not so pleasant.

"'Some' was produced in only two weeks. One day, I was told to check a song in my email inbox. They said, 'There will be some parts with no melody, and those are your parts.'.", she recalled.

"So we had to work on the song while recording it. The melody and the lyrics of my part of the song were composed on the spot. That is how the song was made."
SOYOU expressed how tough the situation was for her.

"I cried a lot in the studio back then. It was too hard.", she said, explaining that she had to sing the song in many different ways since the song was still in its making during the recording process.

"You are a lot more soft-hearted than I thought.", the announcer remarked.

"I'm not that tough, you know.", said SOYOU.
(Credit= '헤이뉴스 HeyNews' YouTube, Kakao Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.