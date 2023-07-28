[SBS Star] "I've Just Started Making Money" OH MY GIRL MIMI Says She Made Nothing for 8 Years

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MIMI of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared that she made nothing for the last eight years in the industry.On July 27, entertainer Tae Jae-hoon posted the newest episode of his YouTube show 'No Back Tak', featuring MIMI, on his YouTube channel.While speaking together, Tak Jae-hoon found out something about MIMI's income that made his jaw drop.The shock did not come from her income being unbelievably great; in fact, it was because it was none despite her 8-year career.MIMI said, "I've only just started making money, actually. I've got my own YouTube channel that I run as well. I'm making good money from my YouTube channel. I don't get any help from my agency when producing my YouTube videos, so I keep all the profit from it. My channel's gotten quite big now. I even got my YouTube team."To this, Tak Jae-hoon asked, "How do your members feel about you making such good money these days? Are they disappointed that they're not making as much as you or anything?"With zero hesitation, MIMI told Tak Jae-hoon, "Well, for the last eight years, they made quite a lot of money, whereas I made a negative profit every year. It's only going to be a year or two that they're not making as much, so it's fine."Her words made Tak Jae-hoon wonder who makes the most out of the members of OH MY GIRL, so he asked MIMI that right away.MIMI chuckled and answered, "I don't know. Nobody revealed how much they made, but I'm certainly the one who made the least. I was poor."MIMI made it clear that she was poor, but Tak Jae-hoon noticed her wearing a gold bracelet from a luxury designer brand on her wrist.When laughingly asked, "In that case, what is this on your wrist?", MIMI answered, "Since I'm making money now, I've been investing in gold, that's what this is about. I've also been trying to invest in real estate."Tak Jae-hoon commented, "Wow. Your man must be happy. Are you the kind of person who is willing to spend lots of money on your boyfriend?"Flatly, MIMI stated, "No, not at all.", adding, "I'm a happy person, so he would be happy just by being with me. But he needs to earn money for himself. I see no reason to buy him stuff."Then, she uttered suddenly, "You know, this is why I don't date!"(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)