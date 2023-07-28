[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Tells a Sad Story Behind His Viral 'Healthy Teeth Dance' Video

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Byung Hun shared a sad story behind his 'healthy teeth dance' video that everybody went wild about.On July 27, the cast of the upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia', including Lee Byung Hun, actress Park Bo Young and actor Park Seo Jun, sat down for an interview with YouTube channel MMTG's host Jae-jae.Instead of heading straight into Q&A about their movie, Jae-jae stopped for a bit to discuss the things each actor is known for outside their work.As for Lee Byung Hun, she mentioned his dance video from his 2007 fan meeting in Japan.About three years ago, this particular dance video of Lee Byung Hun suddenly became the hottest video online.Since it featured Lee Byung Hun not losing his big smile on his face, showing his ever so white and even teeth, for a single second throughout the performance, it was named Lee Byung Hun's 'healthy teeth dance' video.Regarding this video, Jae-jae said to Lee Byung Hun, "You know, your 'healthy teeth dance' video is still the talk of the Internet. It's one of everyone's favorite videos to this day."Lee Byung Hun replied, "The hype was pretty much gone, but you're pretty much bringing it back right now.", which made Jae-jae burst into laughter and go, "No, no. It's definitely more of a steadily-loved video."Then, Jae-jae told him about the comment that received the highest number of likes in the comment section of this video.The comment was, "It might be that his gums were too dry, and his lips got stuck on the dry gums LOL."About this comment, Lee Byung Hun commented, "You know what? This person might be right. That may be something that happened to me at the time.", making all laugh out loud.The actor explained why he ended up never-stop smiling like that, "Before I went on the stage, the fan meeting director was like, 'If you don't smile during this performance, you'll probably look very scary. Fans love your smile, so you should smile while you perform.' So, that's what I did, but I had no idea I looked that robot-like."He continued, "People may laugh watching this video, but that video makes me instantly choke up. I choke up every time I watch it. It was just so hard to keep that smile on me the whole time."Surprised, Jae-jae exclaimed, "I thought you were enjoying all this hype as well though. I mean, you even uploaded this video on your Instagram before!"Lee Byung Hun replied, "Yeah, I did. But I only posted it to seem cool about it, because everyone was going to watch it anyway; it was already too widely-spread online. However, I wasn't cool about it. I was simply pretending to be cool about it."His unexpected but hilarious answer got Jae-jae, Park Bo Young and Park Seo Jun laugh for ages.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)