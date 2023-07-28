[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHOWNU Shows How a Drunk Lady Took a Burger from His Hand & Ate It

이미지 확대하기

SHOWNU of K-pop boy group MONSTA X recalled a time when a drunk woman stole his hamburger.On July 27, SHOWNU and HYUNGWON of MONSTA X appeared on a YouTube show hosted by another K-pop boy group ZE:A member, Hwang Kwang Hee.The host addressed several humorous moments involving MONSTA X members, and one of them was about SHOWNU."SHOWNU had his hamburger stolen by a drunk person in the United States?!", Hwang Kwang Hee exclaimed."I don't know why things like that happen to me.", SHOWNU said, then began his story.It was when the MONSTA X member went to an American fast food chain serving hamburgers and french fries when he was in the country."I don't speak English well, but I somehow managed to order a hamburger, some cola, and other stuff and sit down with my tray of food.", said SHOWNU."Then, a white drunk lady dragged a chair to my table, sat across me, and started staring at my face. The woman looked really drunk.", said SHOWNU, "Then, she grabbed and ate one of my french fries.""Your french fries?", Hwang Kwang Hee exclaimed in surprise.SHOWNU said he tried to warn the woman by saying, "Excuse me.", to her.Despite his effort, however, an even more ridiculous thing happened."I was holding my hamburger and she…", SHOWNU said, then chose to personally show how the situation went.SHOWNU gave a doll to HYUNGWON, sitting next to him.Then he snatched a doll from HYUNGWON's hand and pretended to eat it.It was that the woman stole his hamburger right from his hand and ate it."I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I just sat there and watched her, and she even drank my cola.", he said, and the room exploded in laughter."Yeah, she must have been choked up eating your burger.", Hwang Kwang Hee joked, still chuckling.SHOWNU went on, "As I left the place, I still couldn't believe what had just happened. I thought that I should tell everyone about it."Hwang Kwang Hee came up with a fun explanation for why the drunk lady took SHOWNU's hamburger."Maybe the lady saw you and wondered, 'Why is this beautiful sculpture of a man holding a hamburger here when he belongs in the Louvre Museum? What is going on?'. She couldn't believe what was happening―that she ended up eating your burger."(Credit= '캐릿 Careet' YouTube)(SBS Star)