[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Stand Seeing V Trying to Be Cool!" Park Seo Jun Disses BTS V

On July 27, Park Seo Jun, actor Lee Byung Hun and actress Park Bo Young's interview was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel MMTG.
During the interview, the host Jae-jae mentioned Park Seo Jun's poor dancing skills that he demonstrated in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016).
Jae-jae commented, "What you performed in 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' was... Just wow. You were so terrible at the dance that it felt like if you were part of a K-pop group, you would have been asked to leave the group."
In the questioned performance, Park Seo Jun was completely lost behind Park Hyung Sik of K-pop boy group ZE:A, MINHO of boy group SHINee and V―the other cast members of the drama, who are also great dancers.
Park Seo Jun laughed at her honest comment and said, "Okay, I must admit that I'm not a good dancer. But I danced that way on purpose. My character was bad at dancing, so..."
With eyes filled with suspicion, Jae-jae asked, "Did you really purposely dance that poorly?", and Park Seo Jun answered, smiling widely, "Yeah, I'm not lying!"
She said, "Speaking of V, he's your good friend, right? I discovered an interesting video of you two at an event together."
Then, she showed a video of the Park Seo Jun and V posing for press photos before attending one past event, and Park Seo Jun instantly turning unhappy after witnessing V tilting his head to the side and blowing a kiss with his hand toward the cameras.
Park Seo Jun stated, "Okay, let me be real here. I guess I can only say this because we're close. But seriously, I hate seeing him slightly move his head like that, trying to be cool. I just can't stand seeing him doing that sort of thing."
"Every time I see him doing that, I'm like, 'Why the heck does he do that?' The surprising thing is though, it always looks remarkably natural on camera. I found that kind of fascinating.", he laughingly added.
Park Seo Jun and V are the members of a celebrity group of friends called 'Wooga Family', that includes Park Seo Jun, V, Park Hyung Sik, actor Choi Woo Shik and singer Peakboy.
