[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Can't Stand Seeing V Trying to Be Cool!" Park Seo Jun Disses BTS V

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun was seen dissing his closest celebrity friend V of K-pop boy group BTS during his recent interview.On July 27, Park Seo Jun, actor Lee Byung Hun and actress Park Bo Young's interview was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel MMTG.During the interview, the host Jae-jae mentioned Park Seo Jun's poor dancing skills that he demonstrated in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016).Jae-jae commented, "What you performed in 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' was... Just wow. You were so terrible at the dance that it felt like if you were part of a K-pop group, you would have been asked to leave the group."In the questioned performance, Park Seo Jun was completely lost behind Park Hyung Sik of K-pop boy group ZE:A, MINHO of boy group SHINee and V―the other cast members of the drama, who are also great dancers.Park Seo Jun laughed at her honest comment and said, "Okay, I must admit that I'm not a good dancer. But I danced that way on purpose. My character was bad at dancing, so..."With eyes filled with suspicion, Jae-jae asked, "Did you really purposely dance that poorly?", and Park Seo Jun answered, smiling widely, "Yeah, I'm not lying!"Jae-jae still looked like she did not believe him, but she moved on, considering the short amount of time they had for the interview.She said, "Speaking of V, he's your good friend, right? I discovered an interesting video of you two at an event together."Then, she showed a video of the Park Seo Jun and V posing for press photos before attending one past event, and Park Seo Jun instantly turning unhappy after witnessing V tilting his head to the side and blowing a kiss with his hand toward the cameras.Park Seo Jun stated, "Okay, let me be real here. I guess I can only say this because we're close. But seriously, I hate seeing him slightly move his head like that, trying to be cool. I just can't stand seeing him doing that sort of thing.""Every time I see him doing that, I'm like, 'Why the heck does he do that?' The surprising thing is though, it always looks remarkably natural on camera. I found that kind of fascinating.", he laughingly added.Park Seo Jun and V are the members of a celebrity group of friends called 'Wooga Family', that includes Park Seo Jun, V, Park Hyung Sik, actor Choi Woo Shik and singer Peakboy.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)