뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Moon' Director Talks about D.O. & an Unexpected Cameo; CHANYEOL's Sister
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'The Moon' Director Talks about D.O. & an Unexpected Cameo; CHANYEOL's Sister

Published 2023.07.27 17:56 View Count
[SBS Star] The Moon Director Talks about D.O. & an Unexpected Cameo; CHANYEOLs Sister
'The Moon' director talked about one of the film's lead stars, D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, and a special cameo in the movie.

On July 27, director Kim Yong-hwa had an interview about his latest work, 'The Moon', the movie set to release on August 2.

The film's three lead stars are actors D.O., Sul Kyung Gu, and Kim Hee Ae.

D.O. has a shorter acting career than the two other veteran actors.
D.O. & CHANYEOL's sister
The director talked about the motivation behind casting D.O. as one of the lead actors.

"From the very first film I directed, I thought that the leads didn't have to be big-name actors. It's okay to have actors who haven't gotten a big break yet, as long as the movie is great, and the actors have a certain level of popularity."

He elaborated, "The lead has to lead the story for about two hours. Using actors less exposed to the audience has more advantages.", adding that actors who are not yet considered lead-actor material have more room to shine brighter in the future.
D.O. & CHANYEOL's sister
"I can't say that logic will be used in the casting of my future movies. But when it comes to 'The Moon', I thought that this film did not necessarily need only big-name actors as the leads. And I was confident that nobody would ever be able to picture the character 'Hwang Sun-woo' (D.O.) as anyone else after watching the film."

According to the director, casting the EXO member had another bonus.

Another member of the group, CHANYEOL's sister Park Yoo-ra makes a cameo appearance in the movie.
D.O. & CHANYEOL's sister
Park Yoo-ra was a news anchor until 2019.

"Her cameo appearance was made, of course, because D.O. and CHANYEOL are in the same group.", the director explained.

"She was already famous when she was a news anchor for a broadcaster. We asked her through the broadcaster, and she agreed right away."

Kim Yong-hwa then talked about a happening that occurred after the movie's filming process and how helpful CHANYEOL's sister was for it.

"During editing, we realized that we needed to film more sequences involving her. She not only did it, but she did it for free.", he said.
D.O. & CHANYEOL's sister
(Credit= 'yooranna' Instagram, CJ ENM)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
>
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.