[SBS Star] 'The Moon' Director Talks about D.O. & an Unexpected Cameo; CHANYEOL's Sister

'The Moon' director talked about one of the film's lead stars, D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO, and a special cameo in the movie.On July 27, director Kim Yong-hwa had an interview about his latest work, 'The Moon', the movie set to release on August 2.The film's three lead stars are actors D.O., Sul Kyung Gu, and Kim Hee Ae.D.O. has a shorter acting career than the two other veteran actors.The director talked about the motivation behind casting D.O. as one of the lead actors."From the very first film I directed, I thought that the leads didn't have to be big-name actors. It's okay to have actors who haven't gotten a big break yet, as long as the movie is great, and the actors have a certain level of popularity."He elaborated, "The lead has to lead the story for about two hours. Using actors less exposed to the audience has more advantages.", adding that actors who are not yet considered lead-actor material have more room to shine brighter in the future."I can't say that logic will be used in the casting of my future movies. But when it comes to 'The Moon', I thought that this film did not necessarily need only big-name actors as the leads. And I was confident that nobody would ever be able to picture the character 'Hwang Sun-woo' (D.O.) as anyone else after watching the film."According to the director, casting the EXO member had another bonus.Another member of the group, CHANYEOL's sister Park Yoo-ra makes a cameo appearance in the movie.Park Yoo-ra was a news anchor until 2019."Her cameo appearance was made, of course, because D.O. and CHANYEOL are in the same group.", the director explained."She was already famous when she was a news anchor for a broadcaster. We asked her through the broadcaster, and she agreed right away."Kim Yong-hwa then talked about a happening that occurred after the movie's filming process and how helpful CHANYEOL's sister was for it."During editing, we realized that we needed to film more sequences involving her. She not only did it, but she did it for free.", he said.(Credit= 'yooranna' Instagram, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)