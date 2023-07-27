뉴스
[SBS Star] "A Special Gift to ARMY & INNCER CIRCLE!" BTS JIN Trains WINNER YOON in the Military
[SBS Star] "A Special Gift to ARMY & INNCER CIRCLE!" BTS JIN Trains WINNER YOON in the Military

[SBS Star] "A Special Gift to ARMY & INNCER CIRCLE!" BTS JIN Trains WINNER YOON in the Military
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS successfully trained YOON of another boy group WINNER in the military. 

On July 26, JIN took to the official online fan community WeVerse to share some photos that made both ARMY (BTS' fandom) and INNER CIRCLE (WINNER's fandom) excited. 

JIN wrote, "YOON is the awesome vocalist of WINNER. Congratulations on your completion, YOON! It's been a fun 6-week! You've trained really hard. Well done. I hope your military base will treat you well (I'm crying)."

Then he explained that he took the photos as a special gift to ARMY and INNER CIRCLE, "I asked to take photos together, as I thought ARMY and INNER CIRCLE will like seeing us with each other." 

He continued, "Our unit commander and administrator are amazing people, so he's been treated very well here.", then added information to shut down any speculations that may rise about him receiving special treatment, "By the way, he didn't receive any kind of special treatment during his time at the training center." 

In the photos, JIN and YOON posed next to one another, with JIN wearing the assistant instructor military uniform and YOON wearing the standard military uniform. 
JIN and YOON
JIN and YOON
JIN began his national mandatory duty in the military last December. He is taking on the role of assistant instructor at his military base training center.  

YOON enlisted in the military last month; he will be stationed to a military base now that he has completed his basic military training. 

The oldest member of BTS is expected to be discharged from the army in June 2024, and the WINNER's leader is expected to complete his military service a little later than him in December 2024. 
JIN and YOON
(Credit= WeVerse)

(SBS Star) 
