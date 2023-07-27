[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JACKSON Gets Surprised After a Fan Grabs Him Out of His Van

이미지 확대하기

Find ur magic.

Find ur happiness and satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/p0rNN60W2V — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) July 22, 2023

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 was surprised after a fan grabbed him out of his van.Recently, JACKSON visited Bangkok, Thailand to attend an event.A great number of fans were waiting for him to come out outside the building where the event was taking place.When JACKSON came out of the building and tried to get into his van, an unexpected thing happened.One female fan suddenly approached him and grabbed him by the back of his shirt, pulling him out of the van.As soon as the staff members around him noticed her, they quickly pulled her away from him.JACKSON stood frozen by the door of the van; he looked shocked about what had just happened to him.The staff members checked if he was okay, and he asked, frowning, "Who was that?"After calming himself down, he waved to fans, confirming that he was all okay, then left the premise.A little while after that, he once again reassured fans that he was fine by posing a video of him smiling on his social media.On that day, JACKSON's global fandom updated a post online, saying, "We are shocked by and concerned about the security lapse that occurred tonight, which allowed an individual to have bodily contact with JACKSON unexpectedly.""We strongly urge reassessing the security measures and place more importance on JACKSON's safety. We also ask everyone to respect boundaries and be mindful of safety when attending crowded events."Later, JACKSON's Thai fans also uploaded a post online, issuing an apology regarding the incident.(Credit= Online Community, 'JacksonWang852' Twitter)(SBS Star)