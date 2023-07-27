뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JACKSON Gets Surprised After a Fan Grabs Him Out of His Van
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JACKSON Gets Surprised After a Fan Grabs Him Out of His Van

Published 2023.07.27 10:43 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JACKSON Gets Surprised After a Fan Grabs Him Out of His Van
JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 was surprised after a fan grabbed him out of his van. 

Recently, JACKSON visited Bangkok, Thailand to attend an event. 

A great number of fans were waiting for him to come out outside the building where the event was taking place. 

When JACKSON came out of the building and tried to get into his van, an unexpected thing happened. 

One female fan suddenly approached him and grabbed him by the back of his shirt, pulling him out of the van. 
JACKSON
As soon as the staff members around him noticed her, they quickly pulled her away from him. 

JACKSON stood frozen by the door of the van; he looked shocked about what had just happened to him. 

The staff members checked if he was okay, and he asked, frowning, "Who was that?" 

After calming himself down, he waved to fans, confirming that he was all okay, then left the premise. 

A little while after that, he once again reassured fans that he was fine by posing a video of him smiling on his social media. 
 

On that day, JACKSON's global fandom updated a post online, saying, "We are shocked by and concerned about the security lapse that occurred tonight, which allowed an individual to have bodily contact with JACKSON unexpectedly." 

"We strongly urge reassessing the security measures and place more importance on JACKSON's safety. We also ask everyone to respect boundaries and be mindful of safety when attending crowded events." 

Later, JACKSON's Thai fans also uploaded a post online, issuing an apology regarding the incident. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'JacksonWang852' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.