[SBS Star] SOYOU Says Disbanded SISTAR Members All Want a Reunion

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SOYOU, disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR's member, shared that all members of the group look forward to their reunion.On July 26, a showcase for SOYOU's second mini album 'Summer Recipe' took place at Ilchi Art Hall in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.During the showcase, SOYOU was asked about the possibility of SISTAR's reunion and promoting as a group again.SOYOU noted that all members of SISTAR―HYOLYN, Bora, Kim Dasom, including herself, frequently discuss the idea together, "When we meet up with each other, we always talk about performing as a group again."But she added that it is difficult to say for certan right at this moment.She told why, "Since the four of us are busy with our individual activities, it's hard to find the right time for it. It may mean we have to postpone our individual promotions to accommodate the group's reunion plans, and we don't want to cause any inconvenience to one another."She added, "However, we all miss SISTAR. To repay the love and support from our fans, we will definitely reunite and perform together one day. That's happening for sure."Debuted in 2010, SISTAR quickly risen as K-pop's iconic sexy and talented girl group.For years after their debut, SISTAR dominated major domestic music charts with their songs, including 'Alone', 'Touch My Body', 'Loving U', 'SHAKE IT' and many more.Then in 2017, the four members decided to go their own ways, officially announcing their disbandment, leaving a great number of fans disappointed.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)