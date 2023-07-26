뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOYOU Says Disbanded SISTAR Members All Want a Reunion
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SOYOU Says Disbanded SISTAR Members All Want a Reunion

Published 2023.07.26 18:26 View Count
[SBS Star] SOYOU Says Disbanded SISTAR Members All Want a Reunion
SOYOU, disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR's member, shared that all members of the group look forward to their reunion. 

On July 26, a showcase for SOYOU's second mini album 'Summer Recipe' took place at Ilchi Art Hall in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. 

During the showcase, SOYOU was asked about the possibility of SISTAR's reunion and promoting as a group again. 

SOYOU noted that all members of SISTAR―HYOLYN, Bora, Kim Dasom, including herself, frequently discuss the idea together, "When we meet up with each other, we always talk about performing as a group again." 

But she added that it is difficult to say for certan right at this moment. 

She told why, "Since the four of us are busy with our individual activities, it's hard to find the right time for it. It may mean we have to postpone our individual promotions to accommodate the group's reunion plans, and we don't want to cause any inconvenience to one another." 

She added, "However, we all miss SISTAR. To repay the love and support from our fans, we will definitely reunite and perform together one day. That's happening for sure." 
SOYOU
SOYOU
Debuted in 2010, SISTAR quickly risen as K-pop's iconic sexy and talented girl group.

For years after their debut, SISTAR dominated major domestic music charts with their songs, including 'Alone', 'Touch My Body', 'Loving U', 'SHAKE IT' and many more. 

Then in 2017, the four members decided to go their own ways, officially announcing their disbandment, leaving a great number of fans disappointed. 
SOYOU
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.