[SBS Star] 'Hyun Bin ♥' Son Ye-jin Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Baby

Actress Son Ye-jin shared a photo of her baby, and everybody is screaming, saying how cute he is.On July 25, Son Ye-jin updated her Instagram with an interestingly-edited photo.On the right side of this edited photo, there was a photo of her son's fist, and on the left side, there was a photo of a cat's paw.It showed how her chubby son's fist looked just like a cat's paw, which everyone finds cute.Under this post, many fans left comments like, "So cute!", "Cuteness overload!", "It's the cutest thing I've seen today!" and so on.Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became proud parents to a baby boy in November 2022, about eight months after their wedding ceremony.At that time, Son Ye-jin took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her son and penned a note thanking everyone who has been part of her pregnancy journey.In addition to that, she shared that she felt like she has become a real adult after having a child."I just realized that we are all someone's daughter and son, and that all babies in this world shine with their own existence.""When I met this little one that I love more than myself, I felt helpless, but at the same time, strong enough to do anything for him. After experiencing all these mixed emotions, I remembered one easy-to-forget thing about life: it is that I should live with gratitude at all times.", she added.Following the birth of his first child, Hyun Bin also opened up his feelings to the public then.The actor said, "The recent changes changed me completely. I began seeing things that I couldn't see before, and hearing things that I couldn't hear before. I've become much more careful, thoughtful and happier."He resumed, "I feel complete when I get home after work. Honestly, I would even say that's the only time when I feel totally complete. There are no words to describe how I feel then. The feelings are beyond description."Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin and their son live in a luxury penthouse at a quiet town called 'Achiwul Village' in Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, located about 30 minutes away from Seoul.(Credit= 'yejinhand' 'vast.ent' Instagram)(SBS Star)