[SBS Star] 'Hyun Bin ♥' Son Ye-jin Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Baby
Published 2023.07.26
Actress Son Ye-jin shared a photo of her baby, and everybody is screaming, saying how cute he is. 

On July 25, Son Ye-jin updated her Instagram with an interestingly-edited photo. 

On the right side of this edited photo, there was a photo of her son's fist, and on the left side, there was a photo of a cat's paw. 

It showed how her chubby son's fist looked just like a cat's paw, which everyone finds cute. 

Under this post, many fans left comments like, "So cute!", "Cuteness overload!", "It's the cutest thing I've seen today!" and so on. 
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became proud parents to a baby boy in November 2022, about eight months after their wedding ceremony. 

At that time, Son Ye-jin took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her son and penned a note thanking everyone who has been part of her pregnancy journey. 

In addition to that, she shared that she felt like she has become a real adult after having a child. 

"I just realized that we are all someone's daughter and son, and that all babies in this world shine with their own existence." 

"When I met this little one that I love more than myself, I felt helpless, but at the same time, strong enough to do anything for him. After experiencing all these mixed emotions, I remembered one easy-to-forget thing about life: it is that I should live with gratitude at all times.", she added. 
Son Ye-jin
Following the birth of his first child, Hyun Bin also opened up his feelings to the public then. 

The actor said, "The recent changes changed me completely. I began seeing things that I couldn't see before, and hearing things that I couldn't hear before. I've become much more careful, thoughtful and happier." 

He resumed, "I feel complete when I get home after work. Honestly, I would even say that's the only time when I feel totally complete. There are no words to describe how I feel then. The feelings are beyond description." 
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin and their son live in a luxury penthouse at a quiet town called 'Achiwul Village' in Guri-si, Gyeonggi-do, located about 30 minutes away from Seoul. 

(Credit= 'yejinhand' 'vast.ent' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
