[SBS Star] "He's Become a Real Farmer" Won Bin Has Completely Adjusted to the Country Life?

Actor Won Bin's smooth transition into the peaceful charms of country life from his busy career in the entertainment industry was unveiled.Recently, Won Bin's neighbor shared a glimpse into his current life on the Internet.The neighbor revealed that the actor has been taking cooking classes, farming chokeberries, making sesame oil and squeezed-chokeberries by hand, which he generously shares with his neighbors.He/she also noted that Won Bin has not aged a single bit despite working long hours under the sun.This post seemed to show that Won Bin is genuinely living a rural lifestyle and escaping the hectic entertainment industry in search of peace and tranquility.It has been an extensive 13-year hiatus since Won Bin has last appeared in any project―'The Man from Nowhere'.Both admiration and curiosity have been aroused among fans and the public by his decision to leave the spotlight and embrace a more peaceful lifestyle.The whereabouts of Won Bin have continued to generate a great deal of interest online as fans eagerly await his return to the big screen.Won Bin is married to Lee Nayoung; they moved out of Seoul after marriage.Won Bin and Lee Nayoung came to know each other when Lee Nayoung joined the same agency as Won Bin in August 2011.The couple started dating a year later in August 2012, and made their relationship public in the following year.After three years of dating, Won Bin and Lee Nayoung tied the knot in May 2015 and gave birth to their first child, a son, about seven months after they got married.(Credit= Online Community, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)